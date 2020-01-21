PREP HOOPS
SANDPOINT — Allowing 22 points in the first quarter, the Lewiston High boys’ basketball team absorbed just its third loss of the season Monday night, bowing 61-48 to nonleague opponent Sandpoint.
The Bengals (10-3) shot only 15 percent from long range and 36 percent from inside the arc.
“We didn’t get off the bus to start,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “Hats off to Sandpoint — Sandpoint played really, really well. We did not defend very well; they killed us on the pick-and-roll.”
Sandpoint guards Kobe Banks and Ryan Roos logged 16 and 14 points respectively.
“They’re a tough out — guards that can realy score,” Ulrich said.
LEWISTON (10-3)
Chanse Eke 2 1-2 5, Jace McKarcher 1 6-6 9, Kash Lang 3 2-8 10, James White 0 0-0 0, Joel Mullikin 2 1-2 5, Aiden Hottinger 0 1-2 1, Cruz Hepburn 0 0-0 0, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 0 2-2 2, George Forsmann 9 0-0 16. Totals 16 13-22 48.
SANDPOINT (6-5)
Ryan Roos 6 0-0 14, Christian Niemela 3 1-2 7, Kobe Banks 6 3-3 16, Jacob Eldridge 0 0-0 0, Arie VandenBerg 1 2-2 5, Colin Roos 1 0-0 2, Will Treadway 3 0-0 6, Brandon Casey 3 5-7 11. Totals 23 11-14 61.
Lewiston 13 9 9 18—48
Sandpoint 22 5 13 21—61
3-point goals — McKarcher, Lang 2, R. Roos 2, Banks, VandenBerg.
JV — Lewiston def. Sandpoint.
C — Lewiston def. Sandpoint.
GIRLSS’point 51, Lewiston 38
SANDPOINT — Several players called up from Lewiston’s JV team got varsity minutes, as the Bengals lost to Sandpoint in a nonleague game.
Lewiston was without a handful of its usual varsity players. Coach Steve Lear declined to say why those players were missing.
“We had a bunch of young kids playing their hearts out,” Lear said. “Quite frankly, it was encouraging to watch. ... It was fun to watch them.”
Taryn Barney led the Bengals with 10 points while Dilynn Albright scored six and Emily Collins notched five.
Sandpoint outscored Lewiston 16-8 in the first quarter and 12-4 in the third period to control the game.
LEWISTON (2-13)
Emily Collins 1 2-2 5, Amelia Foss 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Wilkins 1 2-2 4, Jenika Ortiz 1 1-2 4, Gabby Johnson 2 0-0 4, Dilynn Albright 2 1-2 6, Eliza Bursch 0 0-0 0, Taryn Barney 5 0-0 10, Savanah Burke 0 0-0 0, Katy Wessels 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 4-6 38.
SANDPOINT
Aly Lish 1 0-0 2, Brooklen Steiger 0 0-0 0, Isabel Edwards 1 0-0 3, Maddie Morgan 3 0-0 7, Dawson Driggs 5 4-4 15, Hattie Larson 1 1-2 3, Bella Phillips 2 1-1 5, Kaylee Banks 1 0-0 2, Kelcy Cessena 3 2-2 9, Daylee Driggs 1 2-2 5, Sophie Platte 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-11 51.
Lewiston 8 13 4 13—38
Sandpoint 16 13 12 10—51
3-point goals — Collins, Albright, Ortiz, Cessena, Day. Driggs, Morgan, Daw. Driggs, Edwards.
JV — Lewiston 51, Sandpoint 39
Freshman — Lewiston 67, Sandpoint 12
Prairie 71, Genesee 56
GENESEE — Madison Shears collected 20 points and five steals as Prairie racked up 33 points at the foul line to defeat Genesee in a Whitepine League Division I makeup game that included 57 fouls and four foul-outs.
India Peery tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Pirates (11-3, 9-2), who pulled away by winning the fourth quarter 27-16.
Ellea Uhlenkott added 11 points and four assists, and freshman Kristin Wemhoff contributed nine points off the bench.
Genesee was called for 32 fouls, and both teams lost two players to foul ejections. Prairie coach Lori Mader said both teams struggled to get into a flow.
PRAIRIE (11-3, 9-2)
Delanie Lockett 0 5-6 5, Kristin Wemhoff 3 4-6 9, Madison Shears 6 7-10 20, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 7-11 11, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 1 0-2 2, India Peery 3 9-11 17, Ciara Chaffee 2 1-2 5, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 33-48 71.
GENESEE
Lucie Ranisate 3 3-6 9, Molly Hanson 2 0-2 6, Emerson Parkins 4 2-4 10, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 3 6-8 12, Kendra Murray 1 0-2 2, Bailey Leseman 3 1-3 8, Isabelle Monk 1 1-2 4, Makenzie Stout 1 0-0 2, Claira Osborne 0 0-0 0, Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 13-27 56.
Prairie 20 16 8 27—71
Genesee 15 11 14 16—56
3-point goals — Wemhoff , Shears, Peery 2, Hanson 2, Leseman, Monk, Mayer.
JV — Prairie 52, Genesee 6
Troy 39, Logos 32
TROY — Morgan Blazzard netted 16 points and Isabelle Raasch added 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals as Troy outdid Logos in Whitepine League Division II play.
Blazzard snagged five rebounds as the Trojans avenged a dramatic loss to the Moscow school early in the season.
Troy trailed 14-11 after the first quarter before adjusting to the Knights’ physicality, coach Aaron Dail said.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 3 4-6 11, Lucia Wilson 0 0-1 0, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 4 5-5 15, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 1 1-2 3, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 0 3-4 3, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 13-17 32.
TROY (7-7)
Halee Bohman 1 0-1 3, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 2 4-5 8, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 3 4-7 10, Morgan Blazzard 6 4-9 16, Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Bailee Cook 0 2-4 2. Totals 12 14-26 39.
Logos 11 8 8 5—32
Troy 9 14 10 6—39
3-point goals — Miller, Wambeke 2, Bohman.