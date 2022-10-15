In the face of adversity, Lewiston kept its postseason hopes alive Friday after its 42-31 victory against Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Lake City at Bengal Field.
The Bengals (6-2, 1-1) started slow, allowing the Timberwolves (2-6, 0-2) to take a 13-0 advantage early in the second quarter.
After what could only be assumed was a colorful halftime speech from Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri, the Bengals came out fire up and outscored Lake City 26-6 in the second half.
“We have a good football team that has a lot of seniors,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “They took the deficit to heart and wanted to go out there and play more physical.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Bengals forced two three-and-outs and two turnovers.
With the victory, Lewiston will host Coeur d’Alene at 7 p.m. next Friday with the league’s second berth in the playoffs on the line.
Here are some takeaways:
Kicking, what is that?
Kicking was somewhat of a spectacle.
Lewiston running back and normal kicker, Jackson Lathen came in nursing an ankle injury he suffered during the Bengals’ 42-35 loss Oct. 7 at Post Falls.
It didn’t affect him running the ball as he finished with more than 190 yards on 14 carries, but Lewiston decided not to kick any extra points.
The Bengals cashed in on their first two 2-point tries, each of which were jump balls to tight end James White.
Lake City’s kicker Alex Green was active and healthy but missed two extra points, putting the Timberwolves in self-preservation mode early.
The two teams also had successful onside kicks. Lewiston executed one first, in the second quarter and recovered it. Lathen would cash that one it as he ran 43 yards for the score to give the Bengals their first lead 16-13.
Lake City’s onside kick came when it was down 30-25 in the third. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves didn’t have the same luck after they recovered. Quarterback Jackson Pettit threw an interception off of a tipped pass.
“They gave us the best shot possible,” Pancheri said. “They are a big physical football team and gave us everything that they had.”
Just a physical mindset
The Bengals have two modes — blow the doors off the opposition, or keep things close, then blow the doors off.
Lewiston’s hurry-up, physical style of offense is hard for opposing teams to keep up with. Once it gets rolling, you better get out of the way.
In the first half, the Bengals had 106 yards on the ground; they finished the game with 213 yards rushing.
“I thought we got out-physicalled in the first half,” Pancheri said. “The kids got the job done and we were able to pick on them when things got going.”
Senior Chris Ricard, who came into the game on a pitch count because of an injury he suffered in the weight room, quietly played a big part. He finished with four carries for 28 yards and two scores.
“That’s the thing about (Ricard) when he gets the ball, he runs really hard,” Pancheri said. “When we get that inside run game working, he’s always a big part of it.”
A natural game wrecker
After James White’s performance, the University of Idaho might start to worry about other schools reaching out to use him on the defensively.
He brought constant pressure all night, finishing with two sacks at defensive end. On Lake City’s first drive, he notched a sack and a tackle for a loss.
“This was one of these games where (White) was necessary,” Pancheri said. “Usually we play him sparingly on defense, but tonight we had them in there for a majority of the game. He was hard to block.”
Lake City 7 12 6 6—31
Lewiston 8 8 26 0—42
First Quarter
Lake City — Jackson Pettit 1 run (Alex Green kick).
Second Quarter
Lake City — Brayden Ross 1 run (kick failed).
Lewiston — Drew Hottinger 1 run (White pass from Hottinger).
Lewiston — Jackson Lathen 43 run (White pass from Hottinger).
Lake City — Trevor Cogley 26 pass from Pettit (kick failed).
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Brayden Rice 83 kick return (Hottinger run).
Lewiston — Chris Ricard 8 run (pass failed).
Lake City — Brayden Ross 13 pass from Pettit (run failed).
Lewiston — Ricard 4 run (pass failed).
Lewiston — Lathen 59 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Lake City — Justin Hill 26 pass from Pettit (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lake City: Ross 15-170, Zach Johnson 6-46, Jake Whitehead 3-21, Brock Morris 1-8, Trevor Cogley 1-2. Lewiston: Hottinger 21-(-14), Lathen 14-194, Ricard 4-28, Jared Jelink 4-17, James White 1-(-3).
PASSING — Lake City: Pettit 21-35-2—210. Lewiston: Hottinger 15-27-1—138.
RECIEVING — Lake City: Cogley 5-64, Johnson 5-40, Justin Hill 4-37, Morris 2-31, Charles Ruggiero 2-23, Ross 2-16. Lewiston: Rice 7-57, Lathen 4-51, Jelink 2-13, Austin Lawrence 1-8, White 1-8.
