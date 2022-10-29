Lewiston came into its Idaho Class 5A state tournament first-round game Friday against Middleton at Bengal Field averaging a classification-high 45 points per game.
But in this one, the Bengals’ go-go offense came to a stop as they fell 14-7 to the Vikings.
“I thought we left it all on the field tonight,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “We have some good players on our team that can make some plays, but here we are.”
With 1:57 left and the game on the line, Lewiston junior quarterback Drew Hottinger was intercepted by Middleton defensive back Sawyer Heck.
Once the Vikings took over, they made a surprising call to pass on second-and-8. The pass fell incomplete, stopping the clock. The Bengals (7-3) got new life, and forced the Vikings (7-3) to punt with 1:09 to go.
Middleton forced a fourth-and-10 but committed a pass interference penalty on receiver Jared Jelinek. Worse still, the Vikings’ defender kicked the ball after the play, tacking on an extra 15 yards.
Lewiston was able to get to the 30-yard line with two seconds left, and Hottinger tried to throw it to 6-foot-5 receiver Austin Lawrence in the end zone, but it was incomplete.
“We were just going to try and get our fast kids down and get them open,” Pancheri said. “I thought we had a good shot but we just didn’t connect.”
The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since Oct. 30, 2015, when they beat Meridian 55-33 in the first round, a stretch now that extends five postseason games.
Here are some takeaways from the season finale:
Can’t get out of their own way
While Lewiston was bailed out on its final drive by penalties, it committed its fair share of miscues, getting penalized nine times for 80 yards.
It forced the Bengals into several long-yardage situations, resulting in four three-and-outs.
Lewiston’s other big lapse came with seconds remaining in the first half. The Bengals were inside their 15-yard line looking to score when Hottinger found James White near the end zone. As White extended over the goal line, he fumbled, resulting in a touchback and no points.
“Somebody is going to go home on a night like this,” Pancheri said. “But I’m proud of these guys they kept chugging and gave us a chance and that’s what we want.”
Count on your guys
Lewiston’s big plays came from its trusted players, namely senior receiver Brayden Rice. Rice has left an impact on the special-teams unit all season and continued his efforts in this one.
Rice downed three punts inside the 10-yard line and also had two punt returns of more than 30 yards to give the Bengals favorable field position.
“He’s a kid that will give you all that he has,” Pancheri said. “When he gets out in space, he has the ability to make plays. I just wish we were a little tighter with it.”
Junior running back Jackson Lathen, who led the Bengals in receiving and rushing this season was responsible for Lewiston’s lone score.
Pancheri said before the game Lathen’s best quality is his big-play ability. He got his big play out of the way early, scoring from 40 yards out with 1:29 left in the first quarter. Once he got the handoff, he hit a jump cut back into the middle of the field and was off to the races.
“That’s what you expect out of him is to go full blast,” Pancheri said. “He doesn’t know any different than to go full speed.”
Go-go went slow-slow
The Bengals’ hurry-up offense has delivered some high-scoring thrillers but was held to a season-low point total.
Lewiston’s dominant rushing attack was held to under 120 yards and Hottinger was 17-of-27 passing for 129 yards and two interceptions.
The Bengals couldn’t find any openings offensively. The Vikings limited Lewiston’s big plays to just the long Lathen run. The nine penalties also gave the Bengals less-than-ideal field position, which didn’t help either.
“I don’t know what we would do much differently,” Pancheri said. “I think they had some guys that were hard for us to block and you saw that on the field.”
Middleton 0 7 0 7—14
Lewiston 7 0 0 0—7
First Quarter
Lewiston — Jackson Lathen 40 run (Kyson Barden kick).
Second Quarter
Middleton — Cole Holman 23 pass from Dekker Hagler (Caden Woodruff kick).
Fourth Quarter
Middleton — Holman 3 run (Woodruff kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Middleton: Holman 17-93, Hagler 10-18, Patxi Franks 7-47, Tate Johansen 4-7. Lewiston: Lathen 14-74, Drew Hottinger 11-24, Chris Ricard 8-19, Rylan Gomez 1-7, Jared Jelinek 2-0.
PASSING — Middleton: Hagler 9-22-0—162. Lewiston: Hottinger 17-27-2—166, Ricard 1-2-0—5.
RECEIVING — Middleton: Colten Moore 3-68, Heck 3-47, Holman 1-22, Jordan Leonard 1-5. Lewiston: Jelinek 5-47, Lathen 4-21, James White 2-23, Rice 2-22, Lawrence 1-15, Ricard 1-10, Hottinger 1-5.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.