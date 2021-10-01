The Lewiston volleyball team defeated its rival from across the bridge, Clarkston, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 in a nonleague match Thursday at Clarkston High School.
The Bengals (10-5) greatly improved their numbers at the service line from their previous match Tuesday at Moscow. In that one, Lewiston made good on just 86 percent of its serves in a 25-19-25-23, 21-25, 25-23 Inland Empire League loss to the Bears.
In this one, senior setter Megan Halstead led the Bengals with six service aces and senior defensive specialist Morgan Moran added four.
“We had a talk about playing our game and having a game plan in mind,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “Serving was the biggest thing we wanted to improve. Morgan and Megan were both really effective from the line.”
Halstead was pleased with her performance, but noted there’s still room for improvement.
“I thought at times we dipped, but we made sure to serve tough and we got a ton of aces,” Halstead said. “I’m also really happy with how we all played as a team tonight. I feel like we really put it together and figured it out.”
The first set opened up with the Bengals taking a 5-1 lead, with Halstead serving two aces in the opening run. Clarkston (0-5) then answered Lewiston with a run of its own, tying it at 5 after an Avah Griner block. She led the Bantams in kills with six.
The Bengals then went on a 9-0 run to extend its lead to 14-5.
“We struggled with a slow start again,” Davis said. “But, we had some good defensive plays and some good swings tonight to help us come out on top.”
At the beginning of the second set, Clarkston an early 7-2 edge.
“I thought out of all the matches we’ve played so far this year, this was the best we’ve played,” Bantams coach Marie Huffman said. “Our serve receive just wasn’t up to par. We’re trying to find a balance so we execute at all levels so things go in our favor.”
The Bantams led midway through the second 11-6 before Lewiston went on an 8-3 run to tie it at 14. Senior middle blocker Julia Dickeson had three of her team-high 11 kills in the rally.
Huffman said the Bantams had a hard time adjusting their defense during the Bengals’ comeback.
“We had a hard time stopping them on those long runs,” Huffman said. “We need to do a better job focusing on us and fixing errors.”
Maddie Kaufman led Clarkston with 16 assists, and Nicole Eggleston led in digs with 13.
In the third set, the Bengals took the lead and held on to it the entire way. Senior outside hitter Peytin Thompson notched five kills during the last set.
“I feel like we still have things to work on but, we worked a lot better as a team tonight,” Thompson said. “We’re at the peak of our season and it feels like we’re all starting to come together. It feels really awesome.”
