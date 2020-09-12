POST FALLS, Idaho — Three unsuccessful conversion passes came back to haunt the Lewiston High School football team Friday as the Bengals lost 27-26 in a nonleague game at Post Falls.
The contest was moved from Lewiston to Post Falls because of smoke from area wildfires in north central Idaho.
Jaxon Anderson threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Shields to give Post Falls a 27-18 lead with three minutes left. So Lewiston fell a point shy despite Kash Lang’s 39-yard scoring pass to Jared Jelinek with 1:04 remaining.
The Bengals tacked on a two-point conversion but had earlier failed three times on conversion throws.
Lang rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 201 for the Bengals, while Cruz Hepburn added 75 ground yards. Jelinek made four receptions for 102 yards.
"I think our guys handled adversity pretty well," Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said after the Tribune's print deadline. "I'm proud of how they played. Traveling's hard, and there were a lot of moving parts. A lot of things had to go by the wayside. It took us a while to get going, particularly on offense. We weren't really ready to play off the bus, but we stayed together. So I'm proud of our effort tonight."
Anderson, replacing Derek Pearse as Post Falls’ quarterback, passed for 211 yards and rushed for 92 for the Trojans. He was 22-for-32.
Tommy Hauser made 11 catches for 74 yards, scored on a 6-yard option run and intercepted a pass to end the first half.
“I’m OK with having a big burden, because I think I can help my team, and keep (the offense going),” Hauser told the Coeur d’Alene Press. “I’m a physical guy; I like contact, and when I see an opportunity I have to take it.”
Post Falls coach Blaine Bennett said, “Any quarterback is going to have a good rapport with Hauser, because you’re going to try to get him the ball as much as possible. We try to get him the ball a bunch.”
Anderson said of Hauser, “He’s a great player. I mean, it’s so easy to get him the ball. He’s always open, and whenever I get it to him it’s usually a first down so I just go to him.”
The game didn’t develop into the shootout most expected. Post Falls, for its part, slowed down a Bengal offense that had racked up 58 points against Lake City on Sept. 4. Led by Shields, Kaden Cripps and others, the Trojan defense kept Lang strung out on several of his runs around the corner.
“To hold them to 26 points, after they had 58 last week, that’s just a great performance. And the entire defensive staff did a great job,” Bennett said. “We were trying to make (Lang) bounce and bounce and bounce.”
Lewiston outgained Post Falls 409-381.
With Post Falls leading 21-18 midway through the fourth quarter, Zachary Clark’s interception snuffed a Bengal drive. And after Lewiston scored with 1:04 left, Ethan Miller recovered the Bengals’ onside kick to clinch the game.
Post Falls 0 13 0 14 — 27
Lewiston 6 0 6 14 — 26
First Quarter
Lewiston — Kash Lang 10 run (pass failed), 6:52
Second Quarter
Post Falls — Noah Range 5 run (Alexander Luna kick), 9:41
Post Falls — Tommy Hauser 6 run (kick failed), :28
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Lang 11 run (pass failed), 5:15
Fourth Quarter
Post Falls — Range 5 run (Kaden Cripps run), 11:55
Lewiston — Lang 3 run (pass failed), 9:26
Post Falls — Josiah Shields 7 pass from Jaxon Anderson (kick failed), 3:00
Lewiston — Jared Jelinek 39 pass from Lang (Jace McKarcher run), 1:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PF, Range 14-51, Anderson 14-92, Hauser 3-27. Lew, Lang 29-93, Taylor 6-38, Hepburn 13-75, White 1-2.
PASSING — PF, Anderson 22-32-1-211. Lew, Lang 14-25-2-201.
RECEIVING — PF, Hauser 11-74, Lee 4-50, C. Rutherford 4-30, Rodriguez 2-26, Curlee 1-24, Shields 1-7. Lew, Taylor 2-9, White 2-35, Ady 1-13, Grainger 4-20, Hepburn 1-22, Jelinek 4-102.