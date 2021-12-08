Basketball games typically are decided on runs. Lewiston’s Braydon Forsman had a run of his own Tuesday.
Forsman had four game-tying or game-leading shots that helped the Bengals earn a 60-53 nonleague boys’ basketball victory against Pullman.
“The kid’s a stud,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “He lives and breathes the game of basketball, and he has no quit in him.
“I didn’t even notice that he took over the game like that. It’s been a long time coming, he’s worked for this.”
Forsman, who finished with 14 points, made his biggest shot of the game in the fourth quarter, a corner 3-pointer which tied the game at 47 .
Chanse Eke shortly thereafter was fouled and hit a pair of free throws to give the Bengals (3-0) their first lead since the second quarter at 49-47.
“They battled through some big adversity tonight,” Ulrich said. “Most teams would fold and give up, but not these kids.”
This was after the Greyhounds (3-1) went on the longest run of the night to begin the third quarter, a 13-5 run that gave them a 41-30 lead.
“I thought we opened up the third quarter and played our best basketball of the year so far,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “In the fourth quarter, it just seemed like a lid went over the basket because we couldn’t make anything.”
Lewiston constructed a 5-2 mini-spurt to narrow a nine-point margin to five thanks to a Cruz Hepburn 3 and Jace McKarcher bucket.
“They could’ve buried us,” Ulrich said. “But again, the kids never give up on each other and that’s what happens when you have seniors who’ve played a lot of basketball together. You can’t always rely on the coaches to call a timeout to get you back in the game mentally.”
“Sometimes the kids have to get themselves back in it and that’s exactly what they did tonight.”
McKarcher led the Bengals with 18 points.
“I think we played hard with a lot of effort,” Mckarcher said. “Especially with only one day of preparation. Pullman is an extremely good team, and now we have some good momentum going in our favor. There’s still some things we have to fix, obviously, but we’re looking pretty good right now.”
Eke added 14 points. Ulrich was pleased with his performance coming off the bench.
“He put together some good runs and kept us in the game,” Ulrich said. “I’m really proud of how he made the most out of his minutes on the floor.”
Jaedyn Brown led Pullman with 15 points, Grayson Hunt had 12 and Tanner Barbour added 10.
PULLMAN (3-1)
Grayson Hunt 6 0-1 12 , Payton Rogers 2 1-2 5, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 10, Riley Pettitt 1 0-0 3, Thomas Cole 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 7 0-0 15, Champ Powaukee 2 3-3 8, Tyler El bracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-6 53.
LEWISTON (3-0)
Chanse Eke 5 2-3 14, Jace McKarcher 3 7-9 18, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 1 0-0 3, Braydon Forsman 5 1-3 14, James White 2 1-1 5 Carson Way 1 0-0 2, Austin Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 11-16 60.
Pullman 12 15 16 10—53
Lewiston 2 11 6 12—31
3-point goals — Barbour 2, Pettitt, Brown, Powaukee, Forsman 3, Eke 2, McKarcher 2, Hepburn.
GIRLSLewiston 46, Pullman 27
The Bengals did not allow a field for the first nine minutes, 20 seconds of the game in a nonleague win against the Greyhounds.
Lewiston (3-3) registered a slew of turnovers in the first quarter, thanks to a full-court defense, that helped them gain a 16-4 advantage.
Pullman’s offense started to figure out the dynamics of Lewiston’s defense late in the second and cut the lead down to nine toward the end of the quarter.
Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said her team was starting to get gassed.
“We switched things up to man-to-man because the girls just didn’t have any gas left in the tank it seemed,” Stefanchik said. “We needed to find ways to put up more points too and our press defense wasn’t getting it done.”
Lewiston’s offense was making the right shot selection, but the baskets just weren’t falling like they needed to.
“They need to be ready to score,” Stefanchik said. “The girls just rely on Katy (Wessels) a bit too much and weren’t ready to finish. They need to change their mentality and be ready and able to score.”
Wessels went on an eight-point individual run in the fourth to light a spark offensively for the Bengals.
“You know, I really like to win,” Wessels said. “So I really just wanted to go out there and put some points on the board to help finish the game out.”
The defense for the Greyhounds (0-4) played better in the second half, and a big reason was senior Chaia Powaukee. But Powaukee fouled out in the third quarter and the Greyhounds’ defense struggled in her absence.
“She’s an important player,” Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “So when she got in foul trouble that was tough. I thought we played well overall defensively. Lewiston scores a lot and we held them to 46. We just have to make better shot selections.”
Elise McDougle had 10 points to pace the Greyhounds.
PULLMAN (0-4)
Elise McDougle 2 5-6 10, Audrey Pitzer 0 4-4 4, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Chaia Powaukee 1 1-1 3, Ava Petrino 0 3-5 3, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 5, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 13-16 27.
LEWISTON (3-2)
Katy Wessels 7 4-4 18, Emily Collins 3 2-2 9, Karli Taylor 1 0-3 3, Ahnika U’Ren 2 1-2 6, Zoie Kessinger 3 0-0 6, Assiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Burke 0 0-0 0, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 7-11 46.
Pullman 4 9 12 2—27
Lewiston 16 8 9 13—46
3 point goals — McDougle, Singh, Collins, Taylor, Uren.
