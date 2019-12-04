George Forsmann scored 17 points and the Lewiston boys’ basketball team opened its season by beating Timberlake of Spirit Lake on Tuesday at Booth Hall.
The Bengals won 71-36.
Forsmann had 11 by halftime and the Bengals also got double-digit scoring from Kash Lang (15), Cruz Hepburn (11) and Joel Mullikin (10).
“The beauty of this group, I look at the box and there’s four guys in double figures — and it could easily be seven or eight,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “There’s so many weapons and they share the ball so well.
“They root for their buddies and it’s just an easy group to coach.”
The visitors fell off the pace in the third quarter, where Lewiston outscored the Tigers 24-6. Timberlake had trailed by eight at the half.
“We were there in that third quarter,” Timberlake coach Mike Menti said, “and then there was a stretch where there were three or four turnovers in a row that we made and they stretched it out to about 16 or 18.
“I called a timeout, but that was the point where it got out of hand for us.”
Lewiston opened the third quarter on an 11-0 run. Jace McKarcher scored four of those points and started the run with a fastbreak putback 40 seconds in. Forsmann capped the spurt in similar fashion with 3:15 left to extend Lewiston’s lead to 44-25.
“Their size was the big difference,” Menti said. “It was just hard for us to battle with their size — didn’t matter whether it was the frontcourt or the backcourt.
“That size is going to take them a long way.”
Lewiston capped the third on a 13-4 run — with five of those points coming in the final five seconds. Hepburn hit a 3 before Mullikin intercepted the inbounds pass with about a second left and scored on a layin.
“That five-point swing probably was a dagger,” Ulrich said. “Mullikin, he puked twice during the game, so he was in and out. But he had huge contributions.”
Forsmann and Mullikin led the Bengals in rebounds with eight and six, respectively. Lang paced the hosts with five assists.
TIMBERLAKE (0-1)
Kaelem Mullins 0 0-0 0, Ashton Peightal 0 2-2 2, Taylor Menti 0 0-0 0, Zach Yetter 3 2-2 10, Jack McDonald 1 1-2 4, Jacob James 4 0-0 10, Wyatt Dickinson 4 1-3 10, Michael Simpson 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 6-11 36.
LEWISTON (1-0)
Chanse Eke 1 0-0 2, Jace McKarcher 1 2-2 4, Kash Lang 5 3-3 15, James White 1 0-0 3, Joel Mullikin 4 1-2 10, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 2, Cruz Hepburn 4 2-2 11, Alec Eckert 0 2-2 2, Braydon Forsman 2 0-0 5, George Forsmann 6 5-8 17. Totals 25 15-19 71.
Timberlake 8 17 6 5—36
Lewiston 13 20 24 14—71
3-point goals — Yetter 2, McDonald, James 2, Dickinson, Lang 2, White, Mullikin, Hepburn, Forsman.
