HIGH SCHOOLS

COEUR d’ALENE — The Lewiston High School boys’ soccer team opened its 2021 season with a 3-0 loss to 5A Inland Empire League opponent Lake City on the road Tuesday.

Lewiston got outshot 10-4 but made five saves.

Lake City 2 1—3

Lewiston 0 0—0

Lake City — Walker Jump, 2nd.

Lake City — Tyler Gasper, (Bryce Allred), 24th.

Lake City — Connor Jump, 59th.

Shots — Lewiston 4, Lake city 10.

Saves — Lewiston 5; Lake city 2.

GIRLS’ SOCCERLake City 5, Lewiston 1

Lewiston’s Naomi Kessler scored the opening goal in the second minute but the Bengal girls still dropped a season-opening 5A Inland Empire League decision at home against Lake City.

Lewiston had a tough night defensively, Lake City outshot the Bengals 26-2.

A full box score was unavailable.

Lake City 3 2—5

Lewiston 1 0—1

Shots — Lake City 26, Lewiston 2.

Saves — NA.

