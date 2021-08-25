HIGH SCHOOLS
COEUR d’ALENE — The Lewiston High School boys’ soccer team opened its 2021 season with a 3-0 loss to 5A Inland Empire League opponent Lake City on the road Tuesday.
Lewiston got outshot 10-4 but made five saves.
Lake City 2 1—3
Lewiston 0 0—0
Lake City — Walker Jump, 2nd.
Lake City — Tyler Gasper, (Bryce Allred), 24th.
Lake City — Connor Jump, 59th.
Shots — Lewiston 4, Lake city 10.
Saves — Lewiston 5; Lake city 2.
GIRLS’ SOCCERLake City 5, Lewiston 1
Lewiston’s Naomi Kessler scored the opening goal in the second minute but the Bengal girls still dropped a season-opening 5A Inland Empire League decision at home against Lake City.
Lewiston had a tough night defensively, Lake City outshot the Bengals 26-2.
A full box score was unavailable.
Lake City 3 2—5
Lewiston 1 0—1
Shots — Lake City 26, Lewiston 2.
Saves — NA.