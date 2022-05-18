Lewiston’s baseball rolled through the Class 5A district tournament in two games this past week. The Bengals now will need three wins to earn their first state championship since 2006.
The journey begins at 11:30 a.m. Pacific on Thursday at the College of Idaho in Caldwell, when fourth-seeded Lewiston takes on No. 5 seed Owyhee.
“I know it sounds cliché, but we will approach this game like any other,” first-year Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “We talked about it a lot throughout the season, every game this year is a one game playoff.”
Lewiston (21-5) scored double digit runs in their district tournament games, defeating Post Falls 11-5 and Coeur d’Alene 15-5, marking 11 times this season it has score 10 or more runs in a game.
“Offensively, we are in a good spot, staying aggressive in our zone and passing quality at bats on to the next guy,” Trainor said.
Chris Ricard leads the Bengals with a .425 average, adding three home runs and 36 RBI. Kyson Barden has worked himself into a more prominent role, hitting .405 with six doubles.
Brice Benching has scored 33 runs to lead a Lewiston team who is averging 9.8 runs per game. Cruz Hepburn has scored 31 times. Junior Jared Jelinek has 28 runs, and Killian Fox and junior Elliott Taylor each have scored 27.
The Bengals are hoping their early-season trip down south will pay dividends. Lewiston took three of four games in the Rocky Mountain tournament March 25-26.
Two of the three teams the Bengals defeated are in the tournament. The Bengals defeated Pocatello Highland 10-0 and daho Falls 5-4.
But Lewiston will be without their ace on the mound in Fox, a senior who still is dealing with an elbow injury. The Bengals hope he can be available in a pitch-hitting role.
Fox finished the year with a 4-1 record touting an amazing 0.54 ERA in nine appearances. The mound duties will be up to senior Hepburn, juniors Ricard and Bensching and sophomores Carson Kolb and Tucker Konkol.
“The focus is limiting free passes and attacking the zone,” Trainor said. “We have a ton of arms that are fresh heading into Thursday and it will take all of them to be the last team standing.”
Class 1A
The Whitepine League has four representatives as the tournament has expanded to eight teams for the first time. It starts Thursday at Capital High School in Boise.
Troy (12-6), which lost their two district games, will start off the tournament against the top seed of the Western Idaho Conference, North Star Charter (21-2), at 8 a.m. Pacific. It’s the first time the Trojans have reached the state tournament since 2013.
District runner-up Prairie (11-10) will be up next when it takes on Rimrock (11-13) at 11 a.m. Pacific. The Pirates finished third at state last year after losing to eventual champion Genesee in the second round.
Surprise tournament winner Clearwater Valley (15-9) enters the tournament on a four-game winning streak, including a 14-0 win against Prairie in Friday’s district final at Orofino. The Rams hope that their bats stay hot as they have scored 12 or more runs in three of those games when they play Garden Valley (8-7) at 2 p.m. Pacific.
“We are going to be tough, the way we are playing and putting it together,” CV coach Josh Bradley said. “I have always wanted to put it together at the end of the season. Genesee was the five seed going in last year and they put it together just this time of year.”
Speaking of the defending state champs, the Bulldogs (14-3) will not sneak up on anyone this year as they face a difficult first round opponent in Glenns Ferry (14-9) at 5 p.m. Pacific time.
Class 2A
Orofino swept through the district tournament to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2016, when the Maniacs fell 7-6 in the title game to Nampa Christian.
Bodey Howell leads Orofino (14-6-1) with a .344 average, and Central Idaho League player of the year Silas Naranjo has a slash line of .288/.500/.418 with 12 RBI. Naranjo, a sophomore catcher, tops the team with four doubles.
The Maniacs play Melba at 8:30 a.m. Pacific on Thursday at Nampa Christian.
Donn Walden contributed to this report.
Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.