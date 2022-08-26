The identity of the Lewiston High School football team was centered around quarterback Jace McKarcher and running back Cruz Hepburn in 2021.

The duo that led the Bengals to an 8-3 record and a state tournament bid no longer will be wearing purple and gold, as McKarcher will be playing college hoops at Eastern Oregon University and Hepburn will be playing baseball at Lewis-Clark State College.

Tags

Recommended for you