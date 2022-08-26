The identity of the Lewiston High School football team was centered around quarterback Jace McKarcher and running back Cruz Hepburn in 2021.
The duo that led the Bengals to an 8-3 record and a state tournament bid no longer will be wearing purple and gold, as McKarcher will be playing college hoops at Eastern Oregon University and Hepburn will be playing baseball at Lewis-Clark State College.
Despite losing two vital pieces to an explosive backfield, coach Matt Pancheri still wants to establish a heavy running game.
“We are going to run the ball and we’re going to try to be the most physical football team on the field,” Pancheri said. “I think we look really solid up front as well. We have three starters coming back on the offensive line that I think are really good players.”
Hepburn had more than 1,500 all-purpose yards last year and was an every-down type of running back. However, when Hepburn would leave the field, Ethan Shaw would take over in the backfield.
The senior had more than 400 rushing yards in 2021 and will have an opportunity to be the bellcow for the Bengals in 2022.
“I feel really comfortable with (Ethan) getting carries this year,” Pancheri said. “He is big, strong, and really athletic. He’s not as shifty as Cruz; he’s more of a thumper.”
McKarcher scored 30 touchdowns for Lewiston last season and was the Class 5A Inland Empire League player of the year.
The players competing to fill his shoes are Drew Hottinger and Chris Ricard.
The two have stood out in the offseason, and do different things well, according to Pancheri.
“They were the two best quarterbacks at Vandal camp,” Pancheri said. “They were locked into the competition. No matter what happens, we’ll have a position for both of them on the field. I’m super confident in the two of them.”
The defense is “as deep” as they’ve been, according to Pancheri.
“We have a number of kids that we can put on the field,” Pancheri said. “We’ve had some years playing about 15 kids, with some of them going both ways. This year, we’ll have an opportunity to have 22 kids playing one way.”
One of those players is defensive tackle Robert Storm, a three-year starter on the line.
“He’s worked so hard in the weight room,” Pancheri said. “I think his confidence is really high right now.”
Lewiston will return all of its outside weapons from a year ago, including tight end James White, and receivers Jared Jelinek and Braiden Rice.
The experience on the outside will speed up the development for whoever ends up taking the snaps for the Bengals.