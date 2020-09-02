RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Lewiston High School girls’ soccer team notched its first win of the season Tuesday as the visiting Bengals roared to a 17-0 shutout against Lakeland in nonleague play.
“A lot of things were clicking for us — good movement and defending,” said Lewiston coach Rich Gayler, whose team improved to 1-1-1 on the season. “Our starters worked really hard in the first half, then we were able to get some other players quality time.”
Gayler praised center backs Breanna Nine and Sierra Kelley, who “controlled the tempo” and “got the ball into our offense quite a bit, made some assists.”
Naomi Kessler and Ashlynn Skinner led Lewiston with three goals apiece. Ten Bengals in all got on the board.
“When you can shut somebody out and have a clean sheet on it, that really helps your confidence,” Gayler said.
The Bengals return to action at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Post Falls.
Lewiston 8 9—17
Lakeland 0 0— 0
Lewiston — Mollie Albrich, 7th
Lewiston — Naomi Kessler, 10th
Lewiston — Laura Kokernak, 14th
Lewiston — Kokernak, 16th
Lewiston — Ashlynn Skinner, 24th
Lewiston — Kessler, 25th
Lewiston — Kessler, 37th
Lewiston — Tabitha Ames, 39th
Lewiston — Emma Hill, 51st
Lewiston — Hill, 54th
Lewiston — Hailey Skinner, 56th
Lewiston — Stormi Randall, 57th
Lewiston — Lilly Samuels, 60th
Lewiston — Madison Arlint, 65th
Lewiston — Arlint, 67th
Lewiston — A. Skinner, 68th
Lewiston — A. Skinner 72nd
Shots — Lewiston 29, Lakeland 0.
Saves — Lewiston 0, Lakeland 12.
BOYS’ SOCCERLewiston 3, Lakeland 0
Lewiston played physical defense and had 15 shot attempts in its first win of the season, a 3-0 nonleague handling of Lakeland at Walker Field.
Samuel Miller evaded two Hawks defenders near the penalty box and squeezed a goal in on the left-hand side in the 15th minute to get the scoring started, then assisted Teddy Kessler on a “beautiful ball” 20 minutes later, Bengals assistant Zach Light said.
Biruk Miller added an insurance goal in the 53rd minute, controlling a loose ball and firing it to the right of the goalkeeper.
Midfielders Paul Kessler and Peja Steele controlled the pace to help Lewiston (1-2) to the win.
“They came out and played strong (defensively), and that’s what we want every game,” Light said. “Having that capability to have the line play together and find guys we’re supposed to, we just need to keep that up.”
Goalie Nikko Vega tallied two saves. Lakeland mustered just four shots.
Lakeland 0 0—0
Lewiston 2 1—3
Lewiston — Samuel Miller, 15th
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler (S. Miller), 35th
Lewiston — Biruk Miller, 53rd
Shots — Lewiston 15, Lakeland 4
Saves — Lewiston: Nikko Vega 2, Lakeland: unknown 7
VOLLEYBALLGenesee earns two victories
GENESEE — Host Genesee dropped just one of its seven sets in a triangular meet with Clearwater Valley and Logos, defeating both foes to improve to 3-0 overall.
The Bulldogs beat the Knights of Moscow, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16 before downing the Rams of Kooskia, 25-6, 25-17 and 25-17. In the night’s other contest, Logos topped Clearwater Valley 25-20, 25-14, 27-25.
Against Logos, Genesee’s Claira Osborne and Lucie Ranisate had 21 and 14 kills, respectively, to lead the way, but there were “great plays and performances” all around, according to coach Pete Crowley. For the Knights, Lily Leidenfrost had 13 assists and four kills, Kirsten Wambeke finished with eight kills and seven digs, and Ellie Brower and Lucy Spencer each had 13 digs.
Riley Maguire sparked Genesee against CV with 18 consecutive serves. The Bulldogs enjoyed solid contributions from setters Carly Allen and Mackenzie Stout, who combined for 32 assists. Stout added six aces and 10 digs, while Osborne (nine kills) and Ranisate (11 kills) headed the offense again.
“It was pretty cool to see them performing at the level they did,” Crowley said. “We had some hiccups, but we’re only three matches in, whereas normally we go to Spokane and play 10 times in the summer, with some matches around here. So we’re where we normally are at in July. But it feels good to be finding our rhythm.”
In Logos’ match with Clearwater Valley, the Knights (2-1) benefited from seven kills by Hero Merkle, six digs from Madison Brower and three blocks from Olivia Igielski en route to their straight-sets victory.
JV — Logos def. Genesee 2-1; Genesee def. CV 2-1
Bengals break even
RATHDRUM, Idaho — In back-to-back nonleague contests, visiting Lewiston fell to Lakeland of Rathdrum, then defeated Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
The first match ended 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17 in favor of the Hawks before the Bengals rebounded with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of the Tigers.
Megan Halstead totaled 36 assists for Lewiston (3-2) on the day, while teammate Morgan Moran racked up 30 digs.
“Our game against Timberlake was a good team effort,” Lewiston coach Cassie Thompson said.
Trojans tame Kubs
TROY — Morgan Blazzard was 15-for-15 serving with five aces and added 15 kills to lead Troy to a 25-11, 25-7, 25-16 victory in its season debut against visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
The Trojans’ Makayla Sapp also was perfect from the service line, going 12-for-12 serving with one ace. Teammate Katie Gray provided five kills.
“I feel like this was a good first game for us,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “This summer we’ve just been kind of scrimmaging against one another, and we haven’t really gotten too much of a chance to play other teams, so it’s good to go against another team, and I feel like we had really good community support.”
JV — Troy def. Kamiah
Maniacs make winning start
OROFINO — Orofino swept visiting Timberline of Weippe 25-10, 25-5, 25-16 to win a nonleague match in its season opener.
“I think they did well for the first match,” Maniacs coach Heidi Summers said. “We came out and served well with few errors.”
Sydnie Zywina finished with seven aces for Orofino, while Camryn Turcott provided three. At the net, Grace Bearden racked up seven kills and five blocks.
JV — Orofino def. Timberline 25-15, 25-7, 15-7
Loggers master Mustangs
POTLATCH — Setter Josie Larson racked up 13 assists, five kills, five digs and two aces as host Potlatch earned a 25-14, 25-23, 25-10 sweep of visiting Deary.
Larson “ran the floor well all night,” according to coach Ron Dinsmoor. Teammate Brooke Peterson served 15-for-15 with five aces, while Olivia Wise added seven kills and three aces for Potlatch (2-0).
“I thought we played really well in the first set and the third set,” said Dinsmoor, who emphasized cleaning up service errors as a priority for his team moving forward. “The second set we had trouble with our ball control and Deary was very scrappy. They kept a lot of balls in play, they put the pressure on us, and we were fortunate to win that second set.”
The Loggers return to action in a Whitepine League match at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Genesee.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary