It wasn’t a typical day for the Lewiston High School softball team, but one constant held true: The Bengals added to their win column.
There was a lack of energy, according to coach Kristin Delp, and Lewiston didn’t play its best ball. There were even two ejections in one bizarre inning. But none of it derailed the Bengals in their Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader sweep of visiting Coeur d’Alene, 7-3 and 8-7, on a windy Saturday at Airport Park.
“Today was weirdly a down day for us. We didn’t play up to our usual level,” Delp said. “We still pulled out the W, and I’m so proud of them for doing that.”
Karli Taylor, Loryn Barney and Taryn Barney all had multiple hits on the day, while Samantha Mader and Kaitlin Banks worked complete-game victories in the circle. The Bengals (6-0, 4-0) took first-inning leads in both games and only trailed once, briefly, 5-4 in Game 2.
The narrow margins of victory provided good tests of mettle for Lewiston, which won its first four games of the year by an average of 8.3 runs.
“It’s good to see how we do under a challenge,” Delp said.
Coeur d’Alene (1-4, 1-4) gave Lewiston its biggest challenge late in Game 2.
The Vikings, trailing 8-7, had the tying run on second base with one out in the top of seventh inning. Banks powered through the jam, inducing a popout for out No. 2 and ended the game with a strikeout, her fourth.
Banks also had to tiptoe out of trouble in the sixth, when Coeur d’Alene scored once to cut Lewiston’s lead to 8-7 and threatened more damage by loading the bases. A flyout to center field stranded all three runners and held the Bengals’ slim lead intact.
Additionally, the Vikings scored twice in the third and three times in the fourth, surging ahead 5-4 and erasing Lewiston’s early four-run advantage.
The rallies, although they ultimately were for naught, were achieved without any coaches in the visiting dugout. Coeur d’Alene coach Bobbi Darretta and assistant Mike Dorame were ejected in the fourth inning of Game 1 after arguing a close play at third base. By rule, the coaches had to spend the remainder of the first game and all of the second game away from the field.
In their absence, Coeur d’Alene’s players — namely team captains Rebekah West, Alexia McCurdy and Skylar Burke —managed the games. Multiple players took turns giving signs from the third-base coach’s box, freshman catcher Kaydence Constable called pitches, and the mother of one of the team’s seniors, who is also a substitute teacher in the Coeur d’Alene School District, according to Darretta, stayed in the dugout to make sure “that the girls were OK,” Darretta said.
The play in question happened during a pivotal point of the opener.
The Vikings had scored two runs in the fourth to trim Lewiston’s 4-0 lead to 4-2, and were in position to cut into it more with runners at first and third and two outs. Constable was at bat when Bengals catcher Taryn Barney snapped a throw to third to try to nail Burke, who was leading away from the base. It was a bang-bang play and, after a few seconds, the field umpire ruled Burke out — the third out of the inning. Darretta vigorously disputed the ruling. The field umpire then briefly consulted with the home-plate umpire, upheld the out call, and Darretta passionately continued to argue.
As Darretta was walking off the field toward Coeur d’Alene’s dugout, Dorame — who was not visibly exuding Darretta’s level of dissatisfaction — was ejected by the home-plate umpire. Darretta appeared to be defending her assistant, but still was upset about the out call at third, and was ejected a few seconds after Dorame got the boot.
It’s unclear what Dorame said to merit the ejection. Darretta said her assistant was ejected for swearing, but she denied that he did.
“It made me very upset because my girls were working hard, we’re in scoring position, that was a pivotal moment of the game and it was just a really bad call,” Darretta said. “Then they said that my assistant coach cussed, and I told them, I said, ‘He’s a Christian man, he doesn’t even cuss.’”
Once emotions were settled and the game resumed, Lewiston scored once in the bottom of the fourth to widen its lead to 5-2 and ultimately won 7-3.
Darretta and Delp each praised Coeur d’Alene’s players for navigating the situation and taking the Bengals down to the wire in Game 2.
“I’m really proud of how well Coeur d’Alene kept it together, having both coaches gone, they did great,” Delp said. “Not a lot of teams would have kept that together and pulled it out like that.”
Mader anchored Game 1 from the circle, racking up 10 strikeouts and holding the Vikings to two hits. Taylor and Lanie Weeks each had two RBI.
Taryn Barney led the Bengals in Game 2 with a double, triple and four RBI.
Lewiston takes its unblemished record south for a tournament at Eagle High School starting Friday.
GAME 1
Coeur d’Alene 000 201 0—3 2 2
Lewiston 220 102 x—7 5 3
Kristine Schmidt and Kaydence Constable; Samantha Mader and Taryn Barney.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Madison Cleave, Skylar Burke.
Lewiston hits — Mader 2, Karli Taylor, Loryn Barney, Taryn Barney.
GAME 2
Coeur d’Alene 002 311 0—7 9 2
Lewiston 310 400 x—8 7 4
Alexia McCurdy, Kristine Schmidt (4) and Kaydence Constable; Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney. L—McCurdy.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Matea Dorame 2, Burke 2, Cleave (2B), McCurdy (2B), Alexis Blankenship, Constable, Katelyn Boyer.
Lewiston hits — T. Barney 2 (2B, 3B), L. Barney (2B), Evanne Douglass (2B), Taylor, Victoria Purington, Banks.
