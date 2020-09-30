Defensive counters developed into plenty of first-half offense, but neither Lewiston nor Lake City could connect on that one final pass to complete an attack in a well-matched, scoreless period.
With so many early opportunities coming during the Class 5A Inland Empire League girls’ soccer game, the second-half questions became: Which defense would give an inch first in its own territory, and whose offense would start pulling off those extra passes?
The Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene answered the call after intermission Tuesday, keeping steady pressure on Lewiston’s defenders and warding off the Bengals’ few late charges to emerge with a 2-0 decision at Walker Field.
“We just weren’t making the combinations we have been,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said. “Then we kinda lost our mojo and couldn’t connect passes.
“They executed passes, which we weren’t doing. ... We can’t hold the ball as long as we want to.”
Lake City forward Georgia Whitehead took a tipped through-ball out of a scrum at midfield in the 47th minute, then outsprinted a trailing Bengal down the sideline, creating some space in the box and flicking in a short goal to open the scoring.
Six more minutes of consistent Timberwolf attacks ensued. Then in the 53rd, Lake City’s Lily Tweedy got her chance, netting a penalty kick after a scramble for possession in the box resulted in a foul.
“We started to connect more in the second,” said longtime Lake City coach Matt Ruchti, whose program has claimed two state titles since 2012. “We didn’t put on a clinic on finishing. We got enough. We battled, figured out some things and the passing was more crisp. Once we found it, we were able to take control of the game.”
In the final 15 minutes, Lewiston (4-2-1) furnished a number of decent looks for striker Naomi Kessler, whose straightaway attempt off an on-target cross from Stormi Randall in the 67th minute just barely cleared the crossbar.
“Other than that shot, I wasn’t really worried about the defensive end, because they do a good job of cleaning that up,” Ruchti said. “Lewiston had some opportunities. We’d do a great job winning the ball, but we’d give it to them in bad spots and they wouldn’t have to build anything — they’re already right there.”
What Ruchti called a “hard-nosed” Lake City defense, led by strong challenges from standout Kali McKellips, didn’t yield much room for Bengal desperation shots down the stretch. In all, Lewiston was outshot 11-5.
“No. 8 was a beast, she cleared up a lot of things,” Gayler said of McKellips.
“They marked Ms. Kessler pretty darn good, so they surrounded her and we just weren’t finding the feet of (forward) Ashlynn Skinner, who in the first half was finding space and we were able to get on the attack in the first five, 10 minutes. We could’ve knocked one or two in.”
Skinner, Kessler, Hailey Skinner, Laura Kokernak and Tabitha Ames each contributed to a few attacks that couldn’t quite be fulfilled, particularly in the first half.
“We got distracted, but I think our front four on the attack are as good as any,” Gayler said.
On the other end, senior goalkeeper Emma Hill played what Gayler called a “spectacular” game, compiling 10 saves, a few of them jumping tips, as well as several close-call clearsin the penalty area.
“They play such a deep ball and have such good speed that (Hill) had to come out and make challenges, and she did,” Gayler said. “Unfortunately we lose one with the PK. Other than that, we’re right there.”
The last time these two met, Lake City topped Lewiston 9-2 in Coeur d’Alene, tallying four goals in a seven-minute span. In the rematch, the Bengals contained the Timberwolves’ quickness on the edges more effectively and limited clear looks at the goal off of quick passing combinations.
“The difference was the finishing,” Ruchti added. “We weren’t connecting in the first half. If we score those goals, it could’ve been put away in the first half, but you miss those opportunities and allow the home team to build momentum.”
Gayler, whose team is locked in at the No. 3 seed for the district tournament, expects to see Lake City again.
“We’ll take a trip back up there, and I guarantee we’ll go after them a whole lot meaner,” he said.
The Bengals will play their third match in six days at 4 p.m. Thursday when they visit Post Falls.
Lake City 0 2—2
Lewiston 0 0—0
Lake City — Georgia Whitehead, 47th.
Lake City — Lily Tweedy (penalty kick), 53rd.
Shots — Lake City 11, Lewiston 5.
Saves — Lake City: Emily Ray 6. Lewiston: Emma Hill 10.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.