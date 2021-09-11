Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri has talked about how important physicality is to his football team since the beginning of fall camp.
Its game against Clarkston on Friday at Bengal Field demonstrated exactly what he meant. The Bengals defeated cross-valley rival Clarkston 54-13.
Lewiston racked up more than 340 yards on the ground. Senior running back Cruz Hepburn was responsible for 150 yards and three scores. Hepburn has been the bell cow for the Bengals, running for more than 100 yards in all three of their games this season. Clarkston coach Brycen Bye is very familiar him.
“Hepburn is a generational guy,” Bye said. “He ran over 250 yards against us as a sophomore and he’s even better now than he was then.”
Hepburn gave credit to his offense’s ability to block downfield. He said the protection stretches beyond the offensive line.
“Nobody is afraid to throw a block on our team,” Hepburn said. “We run a lot, so the outside guys don’t have an easy job out there. They got to stay on blocks down the field and they’ve been giving me open lanes and they’ve been blocking really well.”
Pancheri said Hepburn is one of the biggest difference-makers on Lewiston’s team. But his biggest strength is giving his teammates an opportunity to shine.
“Everybody has to prepare for him and you’re seeing how much that opens things up for other players,” Pancheri said.
The Lewiston front seven got after Clarkston quarterback Carter Stienwand. The group tallied four sacks. It was an even bigger force against the run. The Bengals limited the Bantams to 19 rushing yards.
“I think they did what we asked,” Pancheri said. “We asked them to play physical and stop the run. That’s how you become a good football team.”
Thor Kessinger tallied two sacks for the Bengals. He mentioned that this was the first time this season the defensive line for the Bengals has been 100 percent healthy.
“We played really solid tonight,” Kessinger said. “We had all of our guys out there tonight and that made a huge difference for us.”
The Bengals had a size advantage up front. Lewiston defensive tackle Robert Storm said the advantage gave the Bengals a huge leg up.
“They couldn’t stop me,” Storm said. “One simple bull rush and I was in the quarterback’s lap. I was able to get instant pressure all night.”
Clarkston receiver Landon Taylor had more than 100 yards receving and two scores.
“This is the second week in a row where he had over 100 yards,” Bye said. “We knew coming in that he could do that. It was a really good game for him, I’m proud of him.”
It was the Bengals’ sixth consecutive win in the series. It also was the first time that Lewiston has scored more than 50 points against the Bantams since 2016 (55-21).
Lewiston also improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2016. The Bengals play at 7 p.m. next Friday against Eisenhower in Yakima.
Clarkston 6 0 0 7—13
Lewiston 6 36 12 0—54
First Quarter
Lewiston — Jace McKarcher 4 run (kick failed).
Clarkston — Landon Taylor 22 pass from Carter Steinwand (kick failed).
Second Quarter
Lewiston — Cruz Hepburn 11 run (pass failed)
Lewiston — Hepburn 60 run (McKarcher run)
Lewiston — Ethan Shaw 34 run (McKarcher run)
Lewiston — Jared Jelinek 22 pass from Dayton Phillips (Lathen Jackson run)
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Shaw 21 run (kick failed)
Lewiston — Vincent Shriver 5 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Clarkston — Taylor 21 pass from Steinwand (kick good, name NA)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewiston: Hepburn 10-146, Jackson Lithen 3-40, Ethan Shaw 6-63, Dayton Phillips 2-24 Blake Hill 2-15, Vincent Shriver 1-5. James White 3-10, Elliott Taylor 3-5. Clarkston: Ikaika Millan 3-6, Dustin Beck, 5-7, Tiger Caniger 10-6.
PASSING — Lewiston: McKarcher: 4-8-0—24, Dayton Phillips 1-1-0—22. Moscow:Stienwand 11-21-1—149, Hayden Line 1-2-0—41.
RECEIVING — Lewiston: Jared Jelinek 1-22, James White 1-10, Austin Lawrence 1-6, Brayden Rice 1-4. Clarkston: Landon Taylor 3-110, Christian Howell 2-10, Adonis Jackson 1-10, Tuff Tall Bull 1-10.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268, or on Twitter @TreebTalks.