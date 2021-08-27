Bengals feel they have a good mix

The main recipe for success in football at the high school level is experience, along with youth that can step in and make a difference for the foreseeable future.
Fifth-year Lewiston High School coach Matt Pancheri feels the Bengals have a mix of veteran leadership along with young players who will contribute.
“We have experience where we need experience and we have young athletic guys where it’s good to have that youth,” Pancheri said.
On the offensive side, the Bengals have emphasized the importance of running the ball.
“We’re deep in the backfield, we have three fullbacks along with three running backs who will all see playing time,” Pancheri said.
One of those runners is senior Cruz Hepburn, who returns after suffering a knee injury in the fourth game of the 2020 season, which cut his junior year short.
“He’s a great inside runner who’s insanely shifty,” Pancheri said. “He’s a playmaker. If he has the ball in his hands he’s going to make a play.”
The biggest part of Lewiston’s rushing attack, however, is the size of its offensive line.
“Everybody playing offensive line for us this year is bigger,” Pancheri said. “Either bigger than the graduating kids or bigger than they were last year, I love our offensive line.”
Size is another key element, especially when playing teams in the Class 5A Inland Empire League.
“Every year we play schools bigger than us,” Pancheri said. “We always see someone who is big and strong who’s getting recruited to play at the next level.
“If you don’t have someone who can block them, they’ll have a big day.”
With the size of Lewiston’s offensive line, Pancheri is hoping to match other teams in the trenches.
The experience for the Bengals on defense lies on their front seven. They are returning five starters from last year.
“We’re bringing back three defensive linemen and all of our starting linebackers,” Pancheri said. “They’re just excited to play football again, they’re going to be better and smarter than they were a year ago.”
Defending the pass was a weak spot for the Bengals in 2020, and it has been a point of emphasis for Lewiston during camp.
“We just didn’t defend the pass well last year,” Pancheri said. “That’s the biggest aspect we have to improve on.”
Most of the youth for the Bengals resides in the secondary. However, Pancheri is pleased with the athletes he has on the back end.
“If they use their athleticism to their advantage they’re going to make a lot of plays this year,” Pancheri said.
Lewiston opens the season at 7 p.m. today at Bengal Field against Kuna.
Lewiston
COACH — Matt Pancheri (fifth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 1-3 in Class 5A Inland Empire League, 3-6 overall.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Sean Carper, sr., OL; Cruz Hepburn, sr., Blake Earl, sr., WR; RB/DB; Blake Hill, sr., DB; Jared Jelinek, jr., WR; Thor Kessinger, sr., DE; Logan Meisner, sr., LB; Jace McKarcher, sr., QB/DB; Chase Russel, sr., Vincent Shriver, sr., LB; Robert Storm, jr., NT. James White, jr., TE.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH FOR
1. Lots of experience
2. Two out of three starting receivers are back.
3. Run game will be a strength.
4. Dynamic playmakers
5. Defensive line returns three starters.