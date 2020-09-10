Bengals fall to Trojans in IEL boys’ soccer match

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls forward Aidan O’Halloran netted two goals and assisted on another to guide the host Trojans to a 3-1 Class 5A Inland Empire League win Wednesday against Lewiston.
The Bengals’ Teddy Kessler evened it up at 1-1 after O’Halloran’s sixth-minute score, taking an assist from Kyson Barden in the 15th minute on a counter and booting one in from straightaway.
Lewiston had nine shots and “plenty of opportunities to score,” but were plagued by questionable fouls and offsides calls that killed possessions and “took us out of the game,” Lewiston assistant Zach Light said.
“We were evenly matched skill-wise,” he said. “It was just hard to work out of that.”
Bengal goalkeeper Nikko Vega had another solid outing, tallying six saves.
O’Halloran capitalized on through-balls, using his quick feet to create space.
“He was built, had a strong core and is super fast,” Light said.
Lewiston next will play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Walker Field against Sandpoint.
Lewiston 1 0—1
Post Falls 1 2—3
Post Falls — Aidan O’Halloran, 6th.
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler (Kyson Barden), 15th.
Post Falls — O’Halloran, 43rd.
Post Falls — Jan Mielcke (O’Halloran), 78th.
Shots — Lewiston 9, Post Falls 11
Saves — Lewiston: Nikko Vega 6; Post Falls: Kael McGowan, 8.
GIRLS’ SOCCERLewiston-Post Falls postponed
The Lewiston girls’ soccer match against Post Falls scheduled to take place at Walker Field was postponed because of poor air quality issues owing to the smoke from the area’s wildfires that have taken place the past few days.
Also impacted was the Bengals’ freshman football game at Bengal Field against the Trojans. A makeup date for both games was unavailable at press time.
The next game for the girls’ soccer team is set for noon Saturday against Sandpoint at Walker Field.
Traditionally, that would have been the date for the annual Clash at the Border match between Lewiston and Clarkston. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association decided to push all sports for the Evergreen State into 2021.
But local soccer official Jay Marshall wanted to make sure the players from each team would not be forgotten. Taking money out of his own pocket, and with the help of Lewiston captain Breanna Nine and Clarkston captain Jenna Allen, the three will be appearing on an electronic billboard on 21st Street by the Albertson’s grocery store with a positive message for both teams, saying the game will return next year.
VOLLEYBALLKendrick sweeps
HARRISON, Idaho — Kendrick had no trouble against host Kootenai in a nonleague match late Tuesday, as the Tigers swept the Warriors. Set scores were unavailable.
Rose Stewart finished with 10 aces and Erin Morgan tallied eight for Kendrick.
The Tigers next play at 7:30 p.m. today at home against Grangeville.