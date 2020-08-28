The greatest strength of Lewiston High School’s football team last year was its running game, that much is indisputable.
Good news: the Bengals’ nimble backfield duo of dual-threat senior quarterback Kash Lang and junior running back Cruz Hepburn is back in full force, plus some.
One of Lewiston’s greatest concerns last year was a rebuilt offensive line, which was a bit undersized.
More good news: the Bengals return four starters in the trenches, and another one with varsity experience, all of whom fourth-year coach Matt Pancheri has seen take major strides in the weight room this offseason.
The Class 5A Bengals, hoping for a return to State after a 3-6 season in 2019, will debut their enhanced ground attack at 7 p.m. tonight at Kuna, the unbeaten state champion in 4A last year.
Lewiston will lean mightily on the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Hepburn, a considerably elusive runner who recently committed to play baseball at the University of Washington. Hepburn totaled 1,001 yards and 10 scores on 161 carries last season. Beside him, Lang has become an unshakable signal-caller.
“He’s a kid that everybody listens to and respects,” Pancheri said of Lang, who passed for 958 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 60-percent completion rate a year ago. “He’s more comfortable throwing the ball this year, and he’s really good at running. Last year, that was his real strength.”
The Bengals also will feed the rock to newcomer Elliott Taylor, a bulky sophomore “man-child” at fullback.
Up front, each of Lewiston’s starters is “an anchor” of experience, but it all starts with senior tackle Alec Eckert, a 6-4, 245-pounder who’s tacked on 35 pounds in the past year.
“If you need someone to run away from everyone, it’s Cruz, and if you want to win the line of scrimmage, it’s Alec,” Pancheri said of his stars.
Of the line, Pancheri continued: “Reuben (Thill) is a scary-tough wrestler, was runner-up in his weight class (at State) last year. Just a physical, tough kid. Carlos Jaquez, another physical, tough kid. Trevor (Grim), another physical, tough kid, knows what he’s doing. That’s a strength, versus last year, when we kinda started over on the O-line.”
The speed-length senior tandem of Devin Zagelow and Jared Grainger, and 6-4 sophomore tight end James White, should provide reliable receiving targets — once opponents are worn out from chasing Lang and Hepburn all around the field. Grainger compiled 394 yards and three touchdowns on 39 catches last season.
On defense, there was a little more sorting out to do.
Senior inside linebacker Joel Brume, Pancheri’s “quarterback of the defensive room,” has been shifted to safety. Pancheri moved starting defensive tackle Shadryn Goeckner (6-2, 220 pounds) to linebacker, and said junior Vincent Shriver will occupy the other linebacker post in the 4-2-5 scheme, employed because of the Inland Empire League’s tendency to “spread teams out, go up-tempo and throw the ball everywhere,” Pancheri said.
Disrupting the run and rattling quarterbacks has been an emphasis, and on the D-line, Pancheri has been pleasantly surprised with the depth that’s emerged to give a boost to Eckert, a two-star 247Sports.com end who projects at that position collegiately.
“He’s someone who focused on lifting, and becoming the best he could be,” Pancheri said of Eckert. “It shows. He’s a giant.”
If Lewiston can get a consistent rush, that’d greatly aid the other priorities: limiting 20-plus-yard gains, “big plays” that led to a few tight losses, and taking some pressure off an unproven secondary that lost its core to graduation after last season.
Former cornerback Kaden Lundeberg will join Brume as a safety, and Pancheri said he’ll likely get offensive players — like Hepburn and Lang — more time in the secondary.
“We want athletes back there,” he said.
In total, the Bengals will field a team featuring 16 seniors, a massive junior class of 22 and a handful of sophomores who have a chance to contribute to Lewiston’s aims of qualifying for State in a tightly contested IEL.
“Our seniors are kids with a lot of experience, so while we’re going to be playing some young guys, there are a lot of kids where this is their second year of significant varsity time,” Pancheri said. “They know what they’re doing, they’re big, adult-kids, you know, and we have some younger guys too that are big, adult-kids.”
At Kuna, the Bengals will be playing in Ada County, a COVID hot spot. Fans will not be permitted at the game, and Pancheri said his team, which has thus far gotten through practices safely, will not be lingering around, or staying the night.
“We’ll stay outdoors with the kids, and do everything we need to be prepared,” said Pancheri, whose Bengals have had to schedule new games against Lake City, Lakeland and Post Falls to make up for canceled contests with Moscow, Mead, Yakima-Eisenhower and Clarkston. “Let’s get one, and see as it goes. I felt good about what (we were doing). ... I’m just really thankful we get to start, I’d be sick for the players if they lost (the season).”
Lewiston
COACH — Matt Pancheri (fourth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 0-3 in 5A Inland Empire League, 3-6 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS/SIGNIFICANT PLAYERS — Kash Lang, sr., QB/DB; Cruz Hepburn, jr., RB/DB; Alec Eckert, sr., OL/DL; Trevor Grim, sr., OL/DL; Carlos Jaquez, sr., OL/LB; Jared Grainger, sr., WR/DB; Devin Zagelow, sr., WR/DB; Joel Brume, sr., RB/DB; Kaden Lundeberg, sr., WR/DB; Shadryn Goeckner, sr., TE/LB.
SCHEDULE
Game times are at 7 p.m.
Date — Opponent
Aug. 28 — at Kuna
Sept. 4 — at Lake City (Coeur d’Alene)
Sept. 11 — Post Falls
Sept. 18 — at Lakeland (Rathdrum)
Sept. 25 — Sandpoint
Oct. 9 — at Post Falls
Oct. 16 — Lake City (Coeur d’Alene)
Oct. 23 — Coeur d’Alene