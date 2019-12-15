Chanse Eke and Aiden Hottinger combined for 23 points and the Lewiston boys’ basketball team improved to 2-0, beating nonleague foe Shadle Park on Saturday at Booth Hall. The Bengals won 66-55.
Eke had 12 points, Hottinger 11, and the latter hit a pair of free throws with 24 seconds left in the second quarter to give Lewiston its first double-digit lead.
Lewiston, which had led by four after the first quarter, outscored the Highlanders 31-15 in the second and third quarters.
“It was our defense,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “I thought the guys did a heck of a job of just hammering down and (knowing) we are not going to give up certain things.”
Lewiston held Shadle Park without a field goal in the second quarter until the 3:40 mark. One of the reasons it took the Highlanders so long to get a basket in that period was 6-foot-6 post George Forsmann, who seemingly made an impression upon the visiting coach.
“They’re strong, (with) massive bodies,” Shadle Park coach Arnold Brown said. “And they’re moving their feet, so they’re solid.”
Early in the third, Lewiston went on a 15-4 run which included a trio of 3-pointers — the last of which came from Hottinger to push the Bengals’ advantage to 20 points with 1:49 left. Braydon Forsman and Jace McKarcher hit their team’s other 3s during that stretch.
McKarcher drew one of his team’s three charges in the first half.
“That’s what we worked on,” Ulrich said. “Just being in the right spots.”
Being in the right spots helped the Bengals control the boards, leading to a slew of second-chance points — with Hottinger’s aforementioned 3 among them.
“This is why we scheduled (Lewiston),” Brown said. “We wanted to play disciplined, physical teams.”
Forsmann finished with 10 points (and at least 10 rebounds, Ulrich estimated).
“When we have a guy like George that’s crashing the boards, that can go a long way,” Ulrich said. “And when you look at it, our bench did a big chunk of the scoring and that is one of our strengths.
“When we get to our bench, we have additional scorers.”
LEWISTON (2-0)
Chanse Eke 3 5-6 12, Jace McKarcher 5 1-4 9, Kash Lang 2 0-0 4, James White 1 1-2 3, Joel Mullikin 1 2-2 4, Aiden Hottinger 4 2-3 11, Cruz Hepburn 1 2-2 4, Alec Ackert 1 2-2 4, Braydon Forsman 1 1-2 4, George Forsmann 5 0-0 10. Totals 22 16-23 66.
SHADLE PARK
Skyler Wrenn 0 0-0 0, Logan Doyle 6 2-2 15, Denham Kehr 1 0-0 2, Riley Sloan 1 3-4 5, Jamil Miller 0 1-2 1, Cole Votava 1 2-2 4, Kohlby Sorweide 3 5-7 11, Jake Wilcox 5 7-10 17, Ethan Pugh 0 0-0 0, Eli Boring 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 20-27 55.
Shadle Park 13 6 9 27—55
Lewiston 17 13 18 18—66
3-point goals —Eke, McKarcher 2, Hottinger, Forsman, Doyle
