The Lewiston High School volleyball team christened its new home in the Orchards on Saturday with a pair of victories, beating Sandpoint and Lakeland in a nonleague triangular match.
The Bengals (2-1) had an easier time with the Bulldogs, as they swept to a 25-20, 25-17, 30-28 victory. In the nightcap, Lewiston had a bit of a bumpier ride against the Hawks but emerged with a 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 victory.
“I think the girls were really excited to be here and they played like they wanted to make sure this was our home court and we wanted other people to know it,” Bengals coach Cassie Thompson said. “They played like they were confident. There was a lot of positive energy.”
Against Sandpoint, senior opposite side hitter Jennah Carpenter paced the Bengals with eight kills. Junior setter Megan Halstead chipped in 14 assists and five kills. Senior libero Morgan Moran finished with 12 digs and junior middle blocker Julia Dickeson contributed 1½ blocks.
In the match vs. Lakeland, Dickeson led the way with 15 kills and 2½ blocks. Carpenter added 20 assists. Halstead, junior defensive specialist Elle Wagner Uhling and sophomore libero Anika Torpey — who was called up from the junior varsity team — each had two aces. Moran chipped in 29 digs.
The Bengals next will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday in another triangular against Timberlake and Lakeland in Rathdrum.