After 15 minutes of intense basketball, the Lewiston Bengals spent the final 60 seconds of the first half watching Post Falls guard Cole Rutherford dancing and head-faking on the perimeter, biding his time for a final shot attempt.
With four seconds left, he drove, drew a foul and hit two free throws.
It was a sneak preview of the second half.
The Bengals paid heavily for poor shooting in the early stages as the Trojans played a deft game of keep-away after halftime and fashioned a 58-45 win at Lewiston High School in the first round of the Class 5A boys’ basketball district tournament.
Second-seeded Lewiston (10-6) remains at home to play a loser-out game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against fourth-seeded Coeur d’Alene, which lost 50-44 on Friday to No. 1 Lake City.
Third-seeded Post Falls (13-6) faces Lake City in the title game at the same time the same day.
In a first half full of terrific individual moves followed by off-kilter shots in the paint, the Trojans settled their nerves more quickly than the Bengals did and led 30-20 at intermission. Patience and ballhandling did the rest as they spread the floor and looked for driving lanes.
“Our coaches were talking about it in the locker room — it’s hard to beat them when they’re up, because their guards are so good at keeping the ball,” said Lewiston guard Kash Lang, who hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. “So we can’t let them have as good a first half as they had.”
The verdict ended a four-game Lewiston winning streak, capped by a 50-42 win at Post Falls last week. The Bengals used a diamond-and-one defense to hold Trojans guard Caden McLean to five points in that one, and he mustered only seven this time. But Rutherford and Alex Horning filled the breach with 16 and 15, respectively.
To Post Falls coach Mike McLean, the Trojans’ performance was a testament to the savvy of their 10 seniors.
“We tried to spread them out and they had a hard time keeping us in front of them,” he said of the second half. “These guys are seniors. This is years’ worth of ballhandling and fundamentals. At the end of the day, you can run whatever gimmick defense you want, but fundamentals win.”
That includes defense. The Trojans held Lewiston to 14-for-52 shooting, including 3-for-21 from beyond the arc.
“They deserved to win,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “Offensively and defensively, they played a heckuva lot better than we did. It’s definitely something we can learn from. I don’t think there’s any quit in these kids.”
Lewiston post George Forsmann collected 11 points and nine rebounds, tying the game 12-12 with his third inside bucket before Post Falls began its surge.
POST FALLS (13-6)
Jaxon Anderson 2 3-4 7, Caden McLean 2 3-4 7, Tommy Hauser 0 0-0 0, Zack Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Cole Rutherford 3 8-11 15, Isaac Ballew 2 0-0 6, James Lee 0 3-4 3, Alex Horning 6 2-3 16, Josiah Shields 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 19-26 58.
LEWISTON (10-6)
Chance Eke 2 1-3 5, Jace McKarcher 1 4-4 6, Kash Lang 3 4-4 13, Joel Mullikin 1 2-2 4, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-1 0, Cruz Hepburn 0 2-2 2, Brady Forsman 1 0-0 2, James White 1 0-0 2, Shadryn Goeckner 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 5 1-3 11. Totals 14 14-19 45.
Post Falls 19 11 12 16—58
Lewiston 14 6 15 10—45
3-point goals — Rutherford, Ballew 2, Horning 2, Lang 3.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.