Coeur d’Alene is big, incredibly fast, and has the depth that’d make any football team in Class 5A envious.
Watching the Vikings put it all together Friday at Bengal Field, it’s not a surprise they’re ranked No. 1 in Idaho’s top level.
“They’re so talented this year,” said Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri after his Bengals sustained a 56-14 Inland Empire League loss. “It’s no wonder their games are ending up like they are.
“Geez, that’s a skilled couple of running backs, their quarterback’s really good. It’s hard to stop them.”
The Vikings (5-0, 2-0), who’ve yet to be challenged this season, scored touchdowns on their first seven drives and led Lewiston (3-4, 0-1) by 28 points at the break.
Their offense, guided by college-tier All-Idaho signal-caller Jack Prka, consistently glided down the field without much trouble, and their hulking defensive front proved a wall against the Bengals’ misdirection-heavy rushing game, which was missing key pieces Cruz Hepburn and Elliott Taylor because of injuries.
“We’ve got young guys we’re asking to do some things that are a lot to ask,” Pancheri said. “I’m happy with their effort; they’re giving us everything they’ve got. We’re gonna bounce back from that.”
Prka never had much pressure in his face, and by halftime, the senior had piled up six total touchdowns against just four incompletions. He finished another of his dazzling outings 23-of-29 for 405 yards.
His first-look target, Ethan Garitone, had all of his 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns before intermission. Trent Elstad tacked on two scores and 85 yards rushing on 14 carries.
“I’m a gunslinger-kinda guy, but I like to be efficient, and that’s what our whole team was today,” said Prka, who had a 29-yard bullet over Lewiston’s coverage to Cameren Cope to quickly open scoring, and three possessions later, hit a wide open Isaiah Griffin on a crossing route for an 85-yard catch-and-run score to all but put it out of reach early.
“Everyone on our team is reliable, and we get the job done.”
Lewiston quarterback Kash Lang was 13-for-20 passing for 217 yards with a goal-line interception in the fourth, adding 43 yards rushing. Speedy Jared Grainger had a pair of 50-yard grabs on lofted throws behind the Coeur d’Alene secondary in the second quarter, and tallied 143 yards and two scores on five grabs.
But the Bengals were outgained by 236 yards and held under 100 yards rushing by last year’s runner-up at State — a Coeur d’Alene team hungry for its first title since 2013, and fourth under longtime coach Shawn Amos.
Lewiston had a few lengthy drives, but couldn’t match up with the well-rounded nature and loaded roster of this Vikings group, which Amos said is one of the deeper of his tenure and comparable overall to his better Coeur d’Alene teams.
“We have a number of guys who can help us. We don’t really rely on one, and that makes things a lot easier,” he said. “What this team’s done so far is very similar to some of our most successful teams — unselfish guys who accepted their roles in the offseason.”
Added Garitone, a senior: “We have depth to the max. ... I think this is the best team we’ve had (since I’ve been here), and I think we’re taking it all the way.”
INJURY BUG — Pancheri said it looks like Hepburn will miss the season, but Taylor (back tightness) is expected to return next week.
Coeur d’Alene 14 28 14 0—56
Lewiston 0 14 0 0—14
First Quarter
Coeur d’Alene — Cameren Cope 29 pass from Jack Prka (Eli Jolly kick).
Coeur d’Alene — Ethan Garitone 15 pass from Prka (Jolly kick).
Second Quarter
Coeur d’Alene — Garitone 11 pass from Prka (Jolly kick).
Coeur d’Alene — Isaiah Griffin 85 pass from Prka (Jolly kick).
Lewiston — Jared Grainger 52 pass from Kash Lang (run failed).
Coeur d’Alene — Prka 4 run (Jolly kick).
Coeur d’Alene — Mason Cummings 5 pass from Prka (Jolly kick).
Lewiston — Grainger 9 pass from Lang (Lang run).
Third Quarter
Coeur d’Alene — Trent Elstad 1 run (Jolly kick).
Coeur d’Alene — Elstad 12 run (Jolly Classkick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Coeur d’Alene: Trent Elstad 14-85, Jack Prka 5-38, Gunner Giulio 4-20, Evan Mallory 1-3. Lewiston: Kash Lang 12-43, Jace McKarcher 5-18, Joel Brume 5-16, James White 4-14, Shadryn Goeckner 2-7.
PASSING — Coeur d’Alene: Prka 23-29-0—405, Brayden Bengtson 1-2-0—5. Lewiston: Lang 13-20-1—217, Kayden Laferriere 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Coeur d’Alene: Ethan Garitone 8-157, Isaiah Griffin 1-85, Ty Pottenger 4-54, Cameren Cope 1-29, Alex Karns 3-25, Tanner Langley 1-20, Giulio 2-12, Mallory 1-9, Sam McLaughlin 1-5, Mason Cummings 1-5. Lewiston: Jared Grainger 5-143, Devin Zagelow 4-28, Brume 2-30, McKarcher 2-16.
