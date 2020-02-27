POST FALLS — With the Lewiston boys’ basketball team struggling on offense, the Bengals fell to third-ranked Post Falls, 51-40, on Wednesday in an Idaho Class 5A district title game.
The Bengals will get another crack at punching their tickets to State when they host Lake City in a play-in game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Booth Hall.
Coach Jayson Ulrich lauded his team for never giving up, even on a frustrating shooting night.
“I’m very proud of the guys’ effort,” Ulrich said. “They did not quit or stop playing hard.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for them as a young group of guys, going out there and competing, day in and day out. I love them to death. I just want to see them succeed and be successful.”
Ulrich said he thinks his team’s “on the cusp.”
“I think we’ll get it done on Saturday,” he said. “I really do.”
The Bengals (13-8) were led against the Trojans (20-3) by George Forsmann’s nine points.
“It’s my job as a coach to help them score and we’ll continue to work on that,” Ulrich said. “I think we’ll be able to do enough to get down to Boise, where we belong.”
Ulrich lauded his team for holding Post Falls star Colby Gennett to nine points.
“Any time you hold Gennett under 10, and hold them below the 50-percent mark (shooting), you’ve got a chance,” Ulrich said. “We just couldn’t score the ball.
“It just didn’t go in in key moments. And (even so), we’re only down seven going into the fourth, so we had a chance.”
Lewiston will get one more chance to get to the state tournament. It also will be the final basketball game ever at Booth Hall.
“The kids will be up for that,” Ulrich said.
LEWISTON (13-8)
Chanse Eke 1 3-5 6, Jace McKarcher 2 0-0 5, Kash Lang 2 2-2 6, James White 0 0-0 0, Joel Mullikin 2 1-2 6, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 3, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-2 5, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 0 0-1 0, George Forsmann 4 1-2 9, Kaleb Glaze 0 0-0 0, Trevor Grim 0 0-0 0, Shadryn Goeckner 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-14 40.
POST FALLS (20-3)
Colby Gennett 4 0-2 9, Caden McLean 5 2-5 15, Zackary Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Riley Peterson 0 0-0 0, Isaac Ballew 0 0-0 0, James Lee 1 0-0 2, Alex Horning 8 5-5 21, Josiah Sheilds 0 0-0 0, Cole Rutherford 0 2-4 2. Totals 19 9-16 51.
Lewiston 11 11 7 11—40
Post Falls 18 10 8 15—51
3-point goals — Eke, McArcher, Mullikin Hottinger, Hepburn, Gennett, McLean 3.
Lakeland 65, Moscow 58
MOSCOW — The third quarter cost Moscow, as its boys’ basketball team fell to Lakeland at Bear Den in Game 1 of an Idaho Class 4A best-of-3 district title series. Game 2 will take place at 6 p.m. Friday back at Bear Den.
“The kids fought hard,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “They fought defensively, but unfortunately, Lakeland’s such a dangerous team and we just didn’t respond in the third quarter.”
In the third quarter, Moscow got outscored 26-8.
“We had a let-down for five minutes in the third, and about three minutes into it is when they went on their run,” Uhrig said. “And that’s just tough to overcome.
“We’ve got to do a better job of getting stops earlier.”
Blake Buchanan led Moscow with 10 rebounds and Ben Postell had eight boards, but as a team, the Bears struggled to prevent the Hawks from getting second-chance opportunities, Uhrig said.
“Ben and Blake were the only ones who rebounded for us,” Uhrig said. “We got outrebounded tonight. And the third quarter really put us behind the 8-ball.
“We got down 16 at one point, got to within five in the fourth, and then just couldn’t get any closer than that.”
Uhrig credited his team for fighting back.
“They battled back and that’s the thing with these kids, they don’t quit, no matter what the score is,” he said.
“I thought Benny Kitchel played a great game for us, played great defensively, and had some big moments for us on the offensive end for us as well.”
Kitchel led Moscow with 17 points, Brayden Decker had 10 points, Postell recorded four assists and Joe Coulter took two charges.
“(Coulter) did a good job protecting the rim,” Uhrig said. “Defense is a team effort and it finishes with getting rebounds and that third quarter, we gave up too many rebounds and second-chance points, so that’ll be a focal point going into Friday’s game.”
LAKELAND (18-4)
Ben Zubaly 7 1-3 16, Carson Seay 1 0-0 3, Ammon Munyear 7 2-3 17, Noah Haaland 5 3-4 14, Bryce Henry 1 2-2 5, Abe Munyear 3 2-3 8, Grant Roth 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 12-17 65.
MOSCOW (13-9)
Reef Diego 3 0-0 7, Brayden Decker 4 1-2 10, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 3, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jamari Simpson 1 0-0 2, Joe Colter 0 0-0 0, Ben Postell 3 0-2 6, Blake Buchanan 4 0-0 8, Benny Kitchel 7 2-2 17, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 3-6 58.
Lakeland 19 8 26 12—65
Moscow 20 10 8 20—58
3-point goals — Zubaly, Seay, Henry, Munyear, Haaland, Diego, Decker, Abendroth, Thompson, Kitchel.
Whitepine League all-league teams announced
Lapwai sophomore guard Titus Yearout was named Whitepine League Division I Player of the Year, and his first-year coach, Zachary Eastman, earned Coach of the Year when the league announced its season honors.
Potlatch, the league’s regular-season and district champions, placed two on the first team — all-state guard Brayden Hadaller and post Connor Akins, the son of former University of Idaho forward Dan.
The rest of the honorees are listed below.
FIRST TEAM — Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Brayden Hadaller, Potlatch; Connor Akins, Potlatch; Zachary Stoner, Troy; Cole Schlader, Prairie; Jace Sams, Kamiah.
Player of the year — Yearout.
Coach of the year — Zachary Eastman, Lapwai.
SECOND TEAM — Grayson Foster, Troy; Kross Taylor, Lapwai; Damian Forsmann, Prairie; Sam Mager, Prairie; Laban Francis, Clearwater Valley; Cy Wareham, Genesee; Tyler Wilcoxson, Potlatch.
HONORABLE MENTION — Derik Shears, Prairie; Owen Anderson, Prairie; Sam Brisbois, Kamiah; AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai; Lydell Mitchell, Lapwai; Dawson Durham, Genesee; Connor Jackson, Clearwater Valley.