On Saturday mornings, as the California sun rises over one of the world’s most famous bays — with its light striking one of the world’s most picturesque bridges — the University of San Francisco baseball team is tested with a number of intrasquad drills on the sands of a nearby beach.
It’s certainly no Snake River and Blue Bridge, but oddly enough, there’s an L-C Valley presence.
“Right when I got there, it was like, ‘Gosh, this is hard,’” said Julian Washburn, a reliable right-handed reliever for the Dons. “But when you’ve been there for a little bit, you appreciate it.
“Not a lot of kids playing baseball get to work out on a beach in the morning, with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.”
It’s a far cry from daily life in north Idaho, what with the bustle and extravagance of that area of California. But two of Lewiston’s own — Washburn and first baseman Jacob Munoz — have come to call it a second home.
“I get to drive across the Golden Gate Bridge every day. It’s a different situation to live in, but it’s built a lot of personality,” Munoz said. “I still do a lot of Lewiston stuff. ... I’m gonna get a saltwater setup so I can go fishing at the beach before we train.”
Washburn and Munoz have adapted to their new-look baseball environs, and carved out key roles for the West Coast Conference program.
And it almost was purely by coincidence the pair of former Bengals stars linked back up at the City by the Bay.
Washburn, who’ll be entering his second junior year in 2021, planned on utilizing his 2018 season at Walla Walla Community College to secure a spot pitching for childhood favorite Lewis-Clark State. But his juco coach, Dave Meliah, played for USF, and formerly was roommates with Dons associate head coach Troy Nakamura.
Meliah steered his freshman starter toward a Northwest JC prospect camp, where Washburn fared well in limited time. Just after, he’d garnered several offers, including from USF.
“My coach told me it’s a great program, that it’d be a great fit for me, and when I went on a visit, I fell in love with everything right away,” said Washburn, who’s got some Californian family background. “I didn’t take any other visits.”
Munoz, who’s a year older than Washburn, initially was aiming at attending Tacoma Community College to gear up for Division I ball. But about a month before he left, he changed gears, and settled on the College of Marin, which is situated a few miles across the bridge from USF.
Munoz’s father, Erik, had played at Marin before transferring to LCSC.
His grandfather, who lived in the Bay Area, had gone to stay with Munoz’s parents while working through some medical issues. Munoz, along with three of his siblings — all of whom still live and work there — were nudged to take over the vacant apartment.
“He let us move down there, explore life, grow and see what we can do,” said Munoz, who hit above .300 in both his juco seasons. “And I wanted to get a little more experience, because junior-college baseball in California is pretty high-level. I wanted to test myself, and be seen, which is harder to do in the northwest.”
The two players lost touch in college, until Washburn heard his former teammate’s name sounded among those 23rd-year USF coach Nino Giarratano was simultaneously recruiting.
“I came back home and met up with (Munoz). We’re talking, and I’d said I had committed to San Francisco,” Washburn said. “He was still thinking about it, but then sure enough, he committed too.
“It was just a weird coincidence. We were high school teammates, and even won a Little League state title in 2008 on the same team.”
Now, Washburn and Munoz are notable cogs for a veteran Dons team, which had impressed with two wins apiece against College World Series contender Cal State Fullerton, and the Pac-12’s California, before the coronavirus halted USF’s season at 9-8.
“Those games kinda showed who we are,” said Munoz, who had three RBI in a 3-1 win against the Titans. “We were really growing. We were about to go play Pepperdine, who’s ranked, and we felt strongly that we’d do really well there too.”
Washburn was tasked to transition to a role as a leaned-on reliever upon entering in 2019. He’s been effective, pumping fastballs at 94 mph with a 4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He earned the Dons’ newcomer of the year award after his sophomore season, during which he started 8-0 — and finished with more wins than any other USF pitcher. Being a small-town product, Washburn was a little surprised by his big-city success.
“My first year, I think I embodied the role of coming out and doing well in any situation. Coaches told me they wanted me to be versatile, and just keep the team in games,” said Washburn, who became known as somewhat of a lucky charm in 2019. “That was the joke, because I’d come into a game and pitch two innings, and we’d score five runs.
“Being a reliever was a big change for me, but I figured it out — just attacking people no matter what.”
Washburn has sunk his teeth into analytics, which are implemented heavily in Dons practices. He studies each of his facets to a fault through a professional program called Rapsodo. In doing so, he’s honed his mechanics and daily mentality, and has begun to view baseball through a more technological lens.
Recently, he’s been working at Clarkston’s Boys & Girls Club, and helping coach valley baseball players while awaiting his return to California — Washburn plans to one day teach history and the sport at the high school level.
“Lewiston is a place where you’re taught the classic way of playing,” Washburn said. “I’ve learned so many new things. I’d love to come back and teach these kids so they’re prepared for the next level.”
But before then, he might enjoy a professional stint. Washburn’s already been in contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Out of junior college, Munoz will admit he hit a mental roadblock — in the form of organization, time management and maturity.
“I wasn’t ready to go to San Francisco my first semester; it took some growing,” he said. “But once I got it figured out, I stepped into more of a leadership role.”
Munoz, originally more of a utility player who most often would be used in the outfield, has become USF’s go-to first baseman. He was an infielder growing up, then an outfielder throughout high school and junior college.
As a junior in 2019, he started 30 games in the outfield, batting .273 with a perfect fielding percentage. In 2020, the left-handed Munoz started 16 games at first, batting .322 and tallying a hit in 14 of his 17 appearances. He didn’t strike out in his final eight games.
“I’m competitive. I don’t like to lose, and I’ll take that into however small a thing,” he said. “Once I get a chance to develop in a program, I do better. It’s just repetition. I’ve had slow starts early in the year, then my confidence builds around conference play. I think how I played at Fullerton was a culmination. I did really well that series, and gained a lot of confidence playing a team like that.”
Munoz jumped at the chance for a redo season. He wants to finish his career on a good note, and he’s already undergone a tremendous amount of personal growth in his time there.
“(Lewiston and San Francisco) are bubbles, they both have their own way of thinking, so it’s great to be able to understand both sides,” said Munoz, who’ll return to California at the end of the month. “It can be mentally draining. It was hard to adjust to, but once I settled down, it’s been life-changing.”
Munoz stays balanced with ample fishing trips and San Jose Sharks hockey games.
After wrapping up baseball down the road, Munoz will seek to translate his knowledge perhaps into a human resources career. He might return to Lewiston, or stay by the Bay. Either way, it’s possible he “maybe buy(s) a bass boat and enter into a bunch of tournaments, ’cause I like to compete.”
USF was an unanticipated landing spot, but it’s represented a goal fulfilled for the two former Bengals stars, albeit one at a fast-paced place that’s a near-opposite to the valley.
“It’s something I never expected, but it’s been awesome, especially coming from Lewiston,” Washburn said.
Added Munoz: “It’s cool that there’s this town rooting for us from far away, especially since we’re both doing well.”
