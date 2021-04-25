Lewiston’s recipe for success isn’t complicated. Kristin Delp summed it up in just a few words.
“They just go out and hit, and when we hit, we do well,” the Bengals’ softball coach said.
The hits came easy to Lewiston during Saturday’s nonleague doubleheader sweep of Sandpoint, 11-1 and 23-3 at Airport Park. The Bengals racked up 31 of them — 11 for extra bases — en route to their best single-day scoring output this season. Both games ended after five innings via mercy rule.
Seven LHS hitters registered a multi-hit game, led by Tori Purington going 5-for-5 in Game 2. Taryn Barney slugged her ninth home run of the season in the opener. The victories broke the Bengals (15-4) out of a recent funk that included losses in three of their previous four games.
Lewiston is averaging 10.9 runs per game, but scored a total of 11 times during its aforementioned defeats.
“We’ve been kind of off a few games and we really came back swinging today,” Delp said. “We were kind of back to our old team, back to hitting the ball, hitting a lot of line drives, a lot of hard hits, being disciplined in the box. I’m really proud of them.”
Lewiston scored three runs on three swings in the first inning of Game 1. Karli Taylor led off with a triple and was driven in by Loryn Barney’s first-pitch RBI groundout. The next offering was belted over the left-field fence for Taryn Barney’s solo homer.
The Bengals, leading 8-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, got a triple from Evanne Douglass, an RBI single from Purington, an RBI double from Samantha Mader and a sac fly from Taylor to end it.
Taylor ended the opener 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBI.
Lewiston poured it on after that. The hosts sent 17 batters to the plate and scored 13 times in the first inning of the nightcap, getting two hits apiece from Loryn Barney, Kate Banks and Purington. Purington and Taryn Barney (4-for-5) combined for nine RBI in the game, while Taylor, Loryn Barney and Morgan Williams each scored four runs.
In the circle, Mader (Game 1) and Banks (Game 2) each threw complete games. The right-handers combined to hold Sandpoint (6-11) to six hits with 21 strikeouts and no walks. Each pitcher had a long streak of strikeouts — Mader eight straight in Game 1, Banks five in a row in Game 2 — to highlight their dominant outings.
“We all hit really well. I think our pitchers pitched really well today,” Delp said. “I’m just really happy with my whole team.”
The day’s only hitch was a scary moment in Game 1.
In the fourth inning, Taryn Barney blistered a line drive back at Sandpoint pitcher Madi Garman. The ball struck Garman in the head and, remarkably, was caught for an out in right field.
Garman was on the ground for several minutes before being helped to her feet and into the dugout.
Lewiston’s players weren’t visibly shaken by the ordeal, but they did well not to let it affect the rest of the game, Delp said.
“It’s scary, because we can all picture it happening to us,” Delp said. “I think everybody was a little shaken by it, both teams. I think both teams did really well just coming back and playing through it.”
Garman did not require hospitalization and was “doing better than expected,” with a headache, achy eyes, and swelling that “has gone down a lot,” according to Sandpoint coach Elizabeth Hawkins-Williams.
The Bengals have five regular-season games remaining and can begin to look toward the postseason. They’re 7-3 against Class 5A Inland Empire League foes, boding well for their hopes of a trip to State, where they haven’t been since 2008.
Up next is a doubleheader Tuesday at Lakeland.
“I just really want them to finish hard, come in ready to go, no bad innings,” Delp said. “I would love to see this team make it to State. They’re such a great crew.”
GAME 1
Sandpoint 000 10 — 1 3 2
Lewiston 240 23 — 11 9 0
Madi Garman, Kivia Barlow (4) and Kinzie Ward; Samantha Mader and Taryn Barney.
Sandpoint hits — Riley Cessna 2, Lily Gammon (3B).
Lewiston hits — Karli Taylor 3 (3B, 2B), Tori Purington 2 (2B), Mader 2 (2B), T. Barney (HR), Evanne Douglass (3B).
GAME 2
Sandpoint 000 03 — 3 3 5
Lewiston (13)45 1x — 23 22 4
Cresanna Authier, Barlow (1) and Jaidyn Inman, Shelby Lanie (3); Kate Banks and Taryn Barney.
Sandpoint hits — Jacey Cash (2B), Ward, Barlow.
Lewiston hits — Purington 5 (2B), T. Barney 4 (2 2B), Loryn Barney 3 (3B), Banks 3, Mader 2 (3B), Douglass 2, Caitrin Reel, Lanie Weeks, Taylor.
