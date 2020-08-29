KUNA, Idaho — With no fans in the stands for its season opener Friday night, the Kuna football team knew it needed to make its own energy.
But the energy in the first quarter came from the visiting Lewiston Bengals, and Kuna was never able to recover, falling 37-30 to open the season after going undefeated on its way to the Idaho Class 4A state title last year.
“I’m super-happy — the guys played well in a tough environment,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “Glad to be able to play a football game. We’ve got some really great kids and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
With Ada County still in the Red classification by Idaho’s Central Health District, Kuna announced Monday all non-essential personnel would not be allowed inside the stadium. As a result the stands remained mostly empty, except for some media members on the home side and the Lewiston junior varsity team, which played its game against Kuna’s JV before the game, in the visitors stand. Some fans parked about 500 feet away from the south end zone and cheered and honked their horns from outside the stadium fence.
“We feed off of (the crowd), everybody does, regardless if it’s us, Lewiston, whoever,” Kuna coach Sherm Blaser said. “It impacts the game in such a way and you don’t notice unless they’re not here. We said it a couple times as coaches, it just feels different. No matter what happens, it’s just a not a lot of excitement.”
No official statistics were available, but the Bengal offense thrived behind the running of Cruz Hepburn, Elliott Taylor and others.
“We ran the ball really well. The kids we were relying on to make plays — Cruz Hepburn on offense — came through big-time,” Pancheri said. “We had some young guys step up. Elliott Taylor ran through some guys. I thought we were really physical.”
Kuna found itself down 25-7 in the first quarter after four Lewiston touchdowns, including three from Bengals’ quarterback Kash Lang.
Brayden White returned a kickoff for a touchdown after Lang’s first score, a 43-yard scramble, to make it 7-7 just 49 seconds into the game, but Lang kept driving Lewiston down the field.
After scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run, Lang had a long pass to Jared Grainger set up a 15-yard touchdown run from Hepburn, making the score 19-7. After a failed fake punt attempt by Kuna that gave Lewiston the ball at midfield, Lang had his third touchdown run of the game, this time for 19 yards.
“It’s like digging yourself a 6-foot hole and jumping in,” Blaser said about the first quarter. “It was pretty tough. They’re a good team, it’s hard not having seen them, first game of the season.”
Kuna quarterback Sean Austin connected with Teater for a 13-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter and had the chance to cut the defect down even more before halftime, as Kuna got back into the red zone.
But a sack with about nine seconds left kept Kuna from getting another play off before time ran out. It wasn’t Kuna’s only promising drive of the game that sputtered.
With Kuna trailing 31-21 early in the fourth quarter, the hosts got the ball down to the Lewiston goal line before a third-down sack forced Kuna to settle for a 25-yard Kaiden Minnick field goal, cutting the Bengals’ lead to 7.
“Our energy was very poor tonight,” said Austin, who had three touchdowns passing. “Some people didn’t want to come out and play tonight, but we need our whole team to come out and play to win a ball game. We’ll figure things out. I love this team, we just need to play harder, plain and simple.”
Lewiston extended the lead back to 37-24 with a Hepburn kickoff return for a touchdown and Austin and Teater connected for their third touchdown with 2:58 left.
The Kavemen had a chance to drive 96 yards in the final 90 seconds to tie the game, but after getting out to its own 40-yard line, back-to-back sacks put Kuna in a fourth down situation, which fell incomplete.
“It was do-or-die, and we died,” Austin said. “I got sacked twice, I take the blame for that, let the clock run with no timeouts left. We just need to fix some things in the future and get better overall.”
But Austin impressed the Bengals.
“Defensively, we ended up in the right spot — really happy with the way we played,” Pancheri said. “Not so happy with our ability to get guys tackled, which is something we’ll work on. But that quarterback was pretty special. He was unbelievable.
“Shadryn Goeckner, really our whole defense, played well until that kid started scrambling.”