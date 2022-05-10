It did not start the way they wanted, but the Lewiston Bengals rallied to defeat the Post Falls Trojans 11-5 in the first round of the Class 5A district baseball tournament Monday at Church Field.
Lewiston (19-5) now is one win away from reaching its first state tournament since 2019 as its hunts for its first state championship since 2006. The Bengals will host Coeur d’Alene (18-6), which defeated Lake City 11-1 also Monday, in the district title game at 4 p.m. today at Church Field.
Sophomore Carson Kolb struggled early, allowing four runs in the first two innings, two of them scoring on wild pitches. Kolb settled down and was dominant from there, going 6 1/3 innings while giving up just one more run and striking out eight.
“Gutty, it is what we needed.” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “Little bad luck in the first two innings but regrouped, rebounded, kept throwing strikes and eating innings.”
Eating up innings could play a major role for the Bengals, who will be without Killian Fox, their best pitcher of the season, because of an elbow injury. He is being kept in a reserve role as he heals. Fox did enter the game as a pinch runner and scored once.
The third inning was the turning point for Kolb and the Bengals. The sophomore was at 46 pitches after two and only needed 11 to strike out Jake Bustamante and Cody Chamberlain, then induce Dom Wilburn to fly out to right.
“That third inning was awesome, a complete team effort,” Kolb said. “It was huge on my teammates’ behalf to put up those runs. Gave me the confidence I needed to go out with a couple of insurance runs.”
Conversely, CD Sharples was dominant in the first two innings for Post Falls (10-14) but struggled in the third.
Sharples needed just 19 pitches to retire six of the first seven Bengals he faced. His only blemish was hitting senior Cruz Hepburn with a pitch.
Kaden Daniel and Jared Jelenik had back-to-back singles to start the inning. Wild pitches enabled Daniel to score Lewiston’s first run.
After a strikeout, Hepburn, Brice Bensching, Chris Ricard and Kyron Bardon would work four consecutive walks to cut the lead to 4-3.
“We met as a team (after the second inning) and just said one at bat at a time,” Trainor said. “We just went back to basics and (were) just trying to grind one pitch at a time.”
Elliott Taylor, who was 2-for-3 with three RBI, roped a two-run single to score Bensching and Ricard to give the Bengals their first lead of the game.
Kolb would help his cause in the next at bat with a sacrifice fly to score Barden to give Lewiston a two-run edge. The Bengals made Sharples throw 44 pitches in the inning.
Lewiston added one more in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Hepburn.
Kolb continued to look solid as he retired nine straight batters until Sharples hit a solo home run over the wall in right field, past the outstretched arm of Quinton Edmison who had scaled the fence.
“Just outstanding. ... For a sophomore to come out in a district situation and give us that effort, he has got a bright future in this program man, we are pumped,” Trainor said.
Run-producing walks returned in the fifth inning as Jelenik and Edmison worked back-to-back bases-loaded free passes to extend the lead to 9-5.
In the sixth, Bensching led off with a long double just off the glove of right fielder Lucas Smith at the edge of the warning track. Ricard singled to center to score Bensching, then Taylor blooped a single to right field to score Ricard.
Kolb struck out the only batter he saw in the sixth and was pulled after 111 pitches.
Hepburn allowed an infield single as Langan Naylor outraced Bensching to first, but the Idaho football commit would strike out the next two to close the door.
Post Falls 130 010 0— 5 5 0
Lewiston 006 122 x—11 9 2
CD Sharples, Isaac Ziegler (5), Tyler Sessions (5) and Jerad Taylor; Carson Kolb, Cruz Hepburn (7) and Tyler Granlund, Jake Feger (6). W—Kolb. L—Sharples.
Post Falls hits — Langan Naylor 2, CD Sharples (HR), Isaac Ziegler (2B), Dom Wilburn.
Lewiston hits — Elliott Taylor 2, Chris Ricard 2, Brice Bensching (2B), Cruz Hepburn, Carson Kolb, Kaden Daniel, Jared Jelinek.
Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.