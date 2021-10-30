Lewiston’s football season came to an end Friday against Capital, 44-13, in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at Bengal Field.
Lewiston expected Capital to come out passing the ball and it did. The Bengals had it scouted, Eagles quarterback Max Clark started the game 0-for-4.
It took three drives, but Capital’s pass game got a break as Clark found Ethan Castillo for a 63-yard touchdown strike to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Capital’s passing game started to fizzle again, so they turned to its running backs on its next scoring drive.
Kody Walk gashed the Bengals for 30 yards, then cashed in from 5 yards out to give the Eagles a 14-0 advantage.
On the ensuing drive, Lewiston (7-3) lined up to punt for the fifth consecutive time. The front-line of the Bengals allowed Kaden Maestretti to come through untouched, resulting in a blocked punt. He returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles (7-3) a ton of momentum and a 21-0 edge early in the second.
“I thought we played physical. Capital just has a lot of great football players,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “We had a tough time with their defensive line. They made plays and we didn’t.”
Offensive line play had been a strength for the Bengals all season. But in this one, they struggled to keep quarterback Jace McKarcher upright. The Eagles defense racked up nine sacks, and Lewiston’s first six drives ended with either a sack or a punt.
The Bengals’ run game struggled for the second successive week. McKarcher and Hepburn combined for 56 carries for 118 yards. Lewiston had success passing the ball early in the game with quick strikes to Jared Jelinek and Brayden Rice. McKarcher was just 7-for-13 passing for 51 yards.
The Bengals recovered an Eagles fumble with 3:10 left in the first half with an opportunity to trim Capital’s lead. McKarcher made two big plays during the drive, one where he used his arm and another with his legs.
On fourth-and-18, McKarcher scrambled out of the pocket and threw up a prayer to tight end James White for a 24-yard gain. Three plays later, on third-and-12, he ran the ball and broke some tackles for 33 yards to put Lewiston in scoring position. He then capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge.
“I’ll tell you what, Jace is a special football player,” Pancheri said. “The speed at which he plays, and the physical nature at which he plays, is incredible. He’s also so confident when he passes the ball. It’s a blessing to coach a kid like that.”
Lewiston’s season is finished, but Pancheri was proud of the way his team competed all season long.
“I’m super proud of this team. I thought we had a great season,” he said. “They’re physical and they played hard. Obviously, we didn’t want it to end tonight but I’m proud of the season that we had.”
Capital 7 14 16 7—44
Lewiston 0 7 6 0—13
First Quarter
Capital — Ethan Castillo 63 pass from Max Clark (Jaxon Berg kick).
Second Quarter
Capital — Kody Walk 5 run (Berg kick).
Capital — Maestretti blocked punt (Berg kick).
Lewiston — Jace McKarcher 1 run (Thor Kessinger kick).
Third Quarter
Capital — Walk 7 run (Berg kick) .
Lewiston — Brayden Rice kick return (kick failed).
Capital — Berg 30 field goal.
Capital — Jacob Olson 39 pass from Clark (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
Capital — Brody Call 3 run (Berg kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Capital: Jacob Olson 15-97, Kody Walk 10-76, Brody Call 6-38, Ethan Castillo 5-29, Clark 4-2. Lewiston: Jace McKarcher 35-84, Cruz Hepburn 21-34, Ethan Shaw 4-10.
PASSING — Capital: Clark 6-18-0—150. Lewiston: McKarcher 7-13-1—51.
RECEIVING — Capital: Castillo 2-97, Olson 1-39, Garcia 2-10. Lewiston: James White 1-24, Brayden Rice 2-19, Jared Jelinek 2-18, Eliott Taylor 1-8.
