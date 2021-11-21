Playing its first home game of the season, the Lewiston girls’ basketball team mustered a massive 26-point offensive output in the first quarter Saturday and handled Sandpoint 54-34 in Inland Empire League play.
Katy Wessels made a well-rounded showing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and four assists to lead the Bengals (2-2, 2-0). Nine Lewiston players got on the board in all.
“We came out of the locker room ready to go,” said Lewiston caoch Karlee Stefanchik, nee Wilson. “Putting up 26 points in the first quarter was really awesome for us. Big growth compared to last year in being ready to play, taking warmups seriously... It was really awesome to see the spreading-out of points in the distribution of that, compared to only relying on Katy down-low. Guards being able to knock down shots outside opened things up for Katy inside.”
SANDPOINT (0-2, 0-1)
Kelsey Cessna 3 1-2 9, Demi Driggs 0 0-0 0, Daylee Driggs 3 2-2 8, Anna Reinink 1 0-0 2, Peyton Cessna 0 0-0 0, Tru Tomco 3 1-2 9, Livia Owens 0 0-0 0, Destiny Lyons 1 0-0 2, Sofia Platte 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 4-6 34.
LEWISTON (2-2, 2-0)
Katy Wessels 6 4-7 16, Emily Collins 1 1-2 4, Karli Taylor 1 0-0 3, Ahnika U’Ren 2 0-0 6, Zoie Kessinger 2 0-0 6, Asiya Salim 1 0-0 2, Eve Riddle 3 0-0 6, Savannah Burke 2 0-0 4, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 5-9 54.
Sandpoint 9 7 3 15—34
Lewiston 26 8 10 10—54
3-point goals — K. Cessna 2, Tomco 2, U’Ren 2, Kessinger 2, Collins, Ortiz, Taylor.
JV — Lewiston def. Sandpoint
Grangeville 46, Parma 44
PARMA, Idaho — Cameran Green hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds left on the clock as the Bulldogs beat the Panthers in nonleague play.
Parma, which had trailed 34-25 going into the fourth quarter, hit back-to-back 3s along with a basket down the stretch to tie the game at 44.
“It was a good finish to a real messy game,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “But it was a good win against a good team.”
Camden Barger led Grangeville (3-1) with 14 points and six assists.
Taylor Kaiser led Parma (1-3) with 16 points, while Rylie Calkins added 12.
GRANGEVILLE (3-1)
Camden Barger 6 2-2 14, Macy Smith 4 0-0 9, Talia Brown 2 0-0 4, Cameran Green 3 0-0 6, Bella Dame 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 7, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 1 2-2 4, Madalyn Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-4 46.
PARMA (1-3)
Sidney Jackson 2 0-0 4, Karli Hancock 4 0-0 11, Haylee Gentry 0 0-0 0, Kaidance Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Taylor Kaiser 6 4-6 16, Rylie Calkins 4 1-2 10, Aadyn Harris 0 0-0 0, Lydia Shaw 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 6-10 44.
Grangeville 6 19 9 12—46
Parma 10 8 7 19—44
3-point goals — Vanderwall, Smith, Hancock 3, Calkins.
JV — Grangeville 42, Parma 34.
McCall-Donnelly 41, Orofino 35
McCALL, Idaho — Grace Beardin added 16 points and five steals for Orofino before fouling out late and the Maniacs held even with nonleague foe McCall-Donnelly through three quarters, but fell in the fourth.
The Maniacs (1-3) also got eight points from Jaelyn Miller and three points plus four rebounds from Miley Zenner.
Gabi Green of McCall-Donnelly (2-2) was the overall high-scorer with 18 points.
“They outrebounded us,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “McCall’s man-to-man pressure really just shut down our guards, and we just didn’t have enough at the end. We’ll continue to improve.”
OROFINO (1-3)
Grace Beardin 4 8-11 16, Riley Schwartz 1 0-4 2, Miley Zenner 1 1-2 3, Peyton Merry 1 0-2 2, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 4 0-2 8, Livia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffon 1 2-4 4. Totals 12 11-25 35.
McCALL-DONNELLY (2-2)
Ashlyn Wallace 0 3-6 3, Jenna Thomas 3 0-0 7, Gabi Green 6 7-13 18, Catie McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Alana Evensen 0 2-2 2, Saije Camp 0 1-2 1, Matti Burtenshaw 3 0-2 7, Ashtyn Jones 1 1-3 3. Totals 13 14-28 41.
Orofino 11 6 8 10—35
McCall-Donnelly 12 7 6 16—41
3-point goals — Burtenshaw, Thomas.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYWSU’s Ado competes in NCAA national meet
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Washington State men’s cross country runner junior Amir Ado closed out the season with a 195th-place finish at the 2021 NCAA national meet at the Apalachee Regional Park course.
The lone Cougar competitor finished the 10K race with a time of 31 minutes, 6.3 seconds.
Ado is the first Cougar men’s runner to compete at the national meet since the WSU men competed as a team at the NCAA championships on Nov. 18, 2017, in Louisville, Ky.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU takes fourth at meet in Houston
HOUSTON — Washington State’s swimming team won two events and met two NCAA B standards on the final day of the Phill Hansel Invitational at the University of Houston.
The Cougars placed fourth in the eight-team event with 923 points. Rice won with 1,192 points.
Senior Chloe Larson won the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.02 seconds, setting an NCAA B standard in the process. The 400 free relay of Larson, senior Emily Barrier and freshmen Angela Di Palo and Selena Duran took the 400 free relay in a time of 3:19.23, a school record.
Senior Mackenzie Duarte placed third in the 200 breaststroke, but she set an NCAA B standard with a time of 2:13.71.
The Cougars next compete in the PNW Invitational from Jan. 15-16 at Gibb Pool.
Team scores — 1. Rice 1,192; 2. San Diego State 1,187; 3. Houston 1,052; 4. Washington State 923; 5. Colorado State 752; 6. Tulane 588.5; 7. Air Froce 528; 8. New Mexico 327.5.
Washington State placers
200 backstroke — 2. Taylor McCoy 1:56.26.
100 freestyle — 1. Chloe Larson 49.02.
200 breaststroke — 3. Mackenzie Duarte 2:13.71.
200 butterfly — 5. Ilaria Moro 2:01.66.
400 free relay — 1. Washington State (Larson, Angela Di Palo, Emily Barrier, Selena Duran) 3:19.23.