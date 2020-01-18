The semifinal rounds are set for 9 a.m. today at Booth Hall after Friday’s action at the Clearwater Classic high school wrestling tournament.
Championship matches are projected to start around 2 p.m.
Eight of the 14 programs represented in the event are from the Tribune readership area, with Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow, Pullman, Orofino, Potlatch, Colfax and Garfield-Palouse each entering at least one athlete. Additional entries come from Spokane (Gonzaga Prep and Central Valley), northern Idaho (Kellogg), southern Idaho (Homedale), southern Washington (Kennewick) and northeastern Washington (Newport).
In team competition, Central Valley leads the pack with 73 points. Lewiston sits in second place with 63.5 points, followed by Clarkston in third with 49.
The Bengals advance five wrestlers to the semifinal round, including season-long standout Tristan Bremer at 106 pounds.
Clarkston’s Joey Calene upset top-seeded Carson Hudson of Kellogg to earn his berth at 195 pounds for the Bantams, who boast five total semifinalists.
“Look forward to tomorrow and hopefully we can stay up there towards the top in the team (race),” Clarkston coach Duane Benton said. “Once you get down to the semifinals everybody’s pretty good, so we just hope to get a few guys through to the finals.”
Significantly outperforming its size classification was Potlatch, which matched Lewiston and Clarkston’s main draw showings by advancing five of its seven wrestlers to the semifinal round and stood in fifth place at 45.5 points. The Loggers’ Gabe Prather won both of his matches by pinfall to advance at 145, as did teammate Kelton Saad at 285.
For Pullman, 126-pound semifinalist Gabe Smith “showed some superior wrestling beating his first two opponents,” according to coach Art Powers. Zach Dahmen (138) and Mitch LaVielle (160) also went unbeaten for the Greyhounds.
While Pullman was strongest in the lighter weight divisions, Moscow excelled at the heavier weights, advancing 220-pounder Kyran Mutart and 285-pound er Bennett Marsh to the semifinals. Marsh avenged a recent defeat to Clarkston’s Robert Storm to book his final-four berth.
“Bennett was pretty excited about that,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “That was good for him to come back and get that win.”
Orofino had another standout team showing, advancing six in the winners’ bracket, with Tage Perrin (138), Sean Larsen (152) and Clayton Larsen (182) each going 2-0.
Individuals who lost only once will return for consolation matches.
In girls’ competition, classes of two to four individuals wrestled complete round-robin brackets. Caila Rice (116 pounds) of Clarkston, Kadence Beck (109) and Ruby Kessinger (130) of Orofino, and Taylor McPherson (123) of Potlatch each went 2-0 to top their respective divisions. All girls return to action with reset brackets today.
Clearwater Classic
Day 1
Team scores — Central Valley 73.0, Lewiston 63.5, Clarkston 49.0, Kellogg 47.0, Potlatch 45.5, Pullman 41.0, Homedale 39.0, Kennewick 39.0, Newport 35.5, Orofino 35.5, Moscow 30.0, Colfax 26.0, Gonzaga Prep 23.0
Individual results
Lewiston
106 pounds — Tristan Bremer 2-0; Gabriel Ruth 1-1; Kolton Langager 1-2
116 (girls) — Vivian Dotson 0-2
120 — Owen Hemphill 1-0; Rickey Dougherty 1-1; Wyatt Schlafman 0-1
123 (girls) — Kylee Johnson 0-2
126 — Gage Fiamengo 2-1; Parker McGill 0-2
132 — Landon Bennett 1-0; Austin Nine 1-2; Jesse Cook 0-2; Mitchell Reese 0-2; Cohen Keener (B division) 0-3
138 — Noah Jones 2-1
145 — Rockwell Jones 2-1; Gregory Cooper 1-2; Alex Woods 0-2
152 — Logan Hunt 2-1; Jake Skinner 1-2; Brenden Thill 0-2
170 — Damon Shaw 2-0; Logan Meisner 1-2
182 — Reuben Thill 2-0
285 — Jovani Nunez 1-2
Clarkston
116 (girls) — Caila Rice 2-0
126 — Mick Brown 1-0
132 — Tanner Lange 2-0; Taylor Southmayd (B division) 3-0
138 — Brayton Frei 2-1; Adam Caudle 0-2
145 — Nathan Benton 2-0; Mark Tadzhimatov 2-1
160 — Kevin Huynh 0-2
170 — William Sliger 2-1
195 — Joey Calene 1-0
220 — Carson Ash 1-0
285 — Gunner Clough 2-1; Robert Storm 1-1; Bradon Jared 0-2
Pullman
126 — Gabe Smith 2-0; Maxwell Cordova 1-1
138 — Zach Dahmen 2-0
143 (girls) — Robyn Garcia 0-2
145 — James Crist 1-2
152 — Zephrus Cook 0-2
160 — Mitch LaVielle 2-0
170 — Chad Holt-Turner 1-2
195 — Cotton Sears 2-1
285 — James Gray 2-1
Moscow
106 — Kai Reynolds 1-2
113 — Zach Domras 1-2
132 — Andrew Stone 2-1; Calvin Pfund 0-2
138 — Eli Lyon 0-2
145 — Diego Deaton 2-1
152 — Cameron Vetter 1-2; Micah Harder 0-2
160 — Owen Wallace 1-2
170 — Isaiah Murphy 2-1
182 — Sam Greene 0-2
220 — Kyran Mutart 1-0
285 — Bennett Marsh 2-0
Orofino
109 (girls) — Kadence Beck 2-0; Holli Schumacher 1-1
130 (girls) — Ruby Kessinger 2-0; Keira White 0-2
138 — Tage Perrin 2-0
152 — Sean Larsen 2-0; Cory Godwin 2-1
160 — Kai Naranjo 1-0; Danny Fowler 1-1; Nathan Martinez 1-2
170 — Mark Stemrich 0-2
182 — Clayton Larsen 2-0; Darrion McIntosh 1-2
195 — Thor Kessinger 1-0
220 — Jasavan Westling 1-0
Potlatch
120 — Avery Palmer 2-0
123 (girls) — Taylor McPherson 2-0
132 — James Clark 2-0
138 — Eli Prather 2-1; Tyson Tucker 1-2
145 — Gabe Prather 2-0
152 — Izack McNeal 2-0
285 — Kelton Saad 2-0
Colfax
106 — Jacob Sisk 2-1
152 — Kolby Slate 2-0
170 — Braeden Rogers 1-2
182 — Caden Noha 2-0
195 — Reagan Noha 1-2
Garfield-Palouse
123 (girls) — Laynie Southern 1-1