When the Moscow football team visits Lewiston at 7 tonight, here are three story lines to watch:
Moscow’s stellar quarterback play — Moscow coach Phil Helbling called Chad Redinger the “best” quarterback he’s mentored.
The junior has nine passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores in four games.
“I’ve had some pretty good quarterbacks, guys who could sling it around,” said Helbling, who’s in his eighth year. “But he’s also got the ability to run the ball and do all the things we need him to do there. And his ability to run the ball is the X-factor, in my mind.”
A Familiar Foible — The Bengals are coming off a 30-0 loss to Sandpoint in which Lewiston’s Achilles’ heel reared its head: the Bengals came away empty on “at least” two red-zone trips, Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said.
Even so, sophomore running back Cruz Hepburn ran for more than 100 yards for a third consecutive game.
The Streak — Moscow (3-2) last beat the Bengals (2-3) in 2014, winning 25-21. Since then, Lewiston has won four straight meetings and outscored the Bears 211-43.
— Byron Edelman