The Lewiston High football team had a hunch that it was going to rely on its run game this season; however, the Bengals have executed that hunch beyond expectations.
Lewiston’s every-down back, Cruz Hepburn, leads the state in rushing with 1,117 yards through eight games.
“I had a lot of hopes that we’d develop into the rushing attack that we are,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “I’d consider Cruz the entire package: He’s speedy, shifty and really physical. He got even stronger during the offseason and you’ve seen how much the weight room has paid off for him.”
It’s also paid off for the Bengals, who stand at 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the 5A Inland Empire League heading into Friday’s pivotal contest at Coeur d’Alene. Lewiston can lock up the league championship with a victory.
Hepburn’s 2020 season got cut short because of a knee injury, but he rehabbed and hit the weight room during the offseason.
“I came into this season feeling stronger than I ever have,” Hepburn said. “I also feel like I’ve been able to read holes and read the field better as I’ve gotten more experience.”
Hepburn, a two-sport athlete, originally verbally committed to play Division I baseball his sophomore year with the Washington Huskies. He has since reopened his recruitment.
Another part of the Bengals offense that Pancheri highlighted prior to the start of the season was his offensive line. According to Hepburn, they’ve played as advertised.
“They have a big job pulling out in front me and sealing a block,” Hepburn said. “We have some big dudes and they’ve been getting in front of me and sealing the edge. They work really hard.”
Lewiston senior left tackle Sean Carper said it’s relaxing to have Hepburn and quarterback Jace McKarcher in the backfield.
“Knowing that they have the vision and the skill to know exactly where to go is huge,” he said. “Cruz is amazing, it’s nice blocking for him, and Jace is such an amazing runner with great visibility.”
The Bengals average 336 yards a game on the ground. Lewiston offensive line coach Emmett Doughtery said the team’s success running the ball speaks volumes about its offensive line.
“Our O-line has done everything that we’ve asked them to do,” he said. “We put in some new schemes this year that we thought would be effective and they’ve made it work for us. It’s great to be able to have guys up front to give us the opportunity to run the ball at will, but Cruz and Jace make it a little bit easier for us.”
The receivers are also doing their job blocking downfield, according to Lewiston running backs coach Davey Steele.
“Our blocking has been exceptional all year,” he said. “I think it speaks volumes about our receivers, who don’t get a lot of love in our offense. But they block really hard on the perimeter. They’re constantly in people’s faces and they’re the last block to spring the big runs open. They’re doing a phenomenal job.”
Lewiston quarterback McKarcher is second on the team in rushing yards with 803. He’s a do-it-all quarterback, according to Steele.
“We knew he was going to be special since he was a sophomore,” Steele said. “Whether it’s football or basketball, he’s going to go out and try to win. Last year he ended up filling gaps at a variety of spots, receiver, tight end, slot receiver and quarterback. He got to experience this offense at every nook and cranny except for the offensive line. That’s a lot to ask for a kid but it opened his eyes to the offense. With the stuff we’re doing with him he could go out and play any position. Which is why he’s able to go out there and be so elusive.”
McKarcher and Hepburn have a level of chemistry on the field in the run game as well as the passing game. Hepburn leads the Bengals in receiving yards with 357. Their bond extends away from the field as well.
“Jace and I are boys, we hang out a lot and we’re really close,” Hepburn said. “I think that’s what’s good about our team as a whole this year, we have great chemistry on and off the field. It’s helping us get the job done in close games.”
Lewiston has a chance to win the 5A Inland Empire League outright on Friday at 7 p.m. in Coeur d’Alene against the Vikings on the backs of its run game.
“We have a real opportunity to go out and do something special,” Hepburn said. “We have to go out there and treat it like it’s any other game. Judging by how we’ve been preparing this week, I think we have a good chance to win and win the league. If we win, it’ll set us up nicely for our playoff seeding as well.”
