As the Grangeville girls challenged Lewiston in the opening contest of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center on Tuesday, the Bulldogs spent most of the game nipping at the Bengals’ heels, only to awaken a sleeping giant when they finally did catch up.
Lewiston would prevail 52-48. The Bengals next will face Richland at 4:30 p.m. today in a semifinal-round contest. The Bulldogs will play Moscow at 10:30 a.m. today in a consolation-round game.
Grangeville (6-3) hung largely within one possession and tied the game several times in the first three quarters. The Bulldogs got over the hump and took the lead at 42-38 on a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers from Bailey Vanderwall and Camden Barger put them up 39-38.
After that, the Bengals’ Katy Wessels, who had until then been struggling somewhat, exploded to record the game’s next 10 points to put her team back on top, never to lose the lead again.
With Lewiston (6-4) down four and about 4:30 to go, an energized Wessels made a defensive rebound at one end, then grabbed offensive rebound at the other moments later, which she put back for the first two points of her run. She would total 22 points and eight boards on the day.
The 6-foot-2 post Wessels did almost all of her work inside, as did her team as a whole; Lewiston kept things locked up around the basket on offense and defense, while Grangeville was forced to lean heavily on outside attempts. The Bulldogs often rose to the challenge, finishing the game with six 3s to Lewiston’s one, but the Bengals’ inside work and more frequent free-throw opportunities — going 11-of-16 to Grangeville’s 6-of-7 — ultimately carried the day.
“It’s a big improvement for our team, seeing us fight back and go on our own run,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “We haven’t seen that in a lot of our games, so it was really good to see.”
Grangeville’s Barger scored 22 of her own in a showing that included two 3s and 4-of-4 at the line. Vanderwall finished with 12.
“I thought we played well,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We could have rebounded a little better, they had too many offensive rebounds, but I think that game is going to go either way any time we play. It was a great game.”
GRANGEVILLE (6-3)
Camden Barger 8 4-4 22, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Macy Smith 2 2-2 7, Talia Brown 2 0-0 5, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Adalei Lefebvre 1 0-1 2, Madalyn Green 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 5 0-0 12. 18 6-7 48.
LEWISTON (6-4)
Emily Collins 0 2-2 2, Ahnika U’Ren 2 2-2 6, Katy Wessels 9 4-7 22, Eve Riddle 0 1-2 1, Zoie Kessinger 3 0-0 6, Jenika Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Asiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Reese DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 1 2-2 4, Savannah Burke 4 0-1 9. Totals 20 11-16 52.
Grangeville 11 10 13 14—48
Lewiston 15 9 12 16—52
3-point goals — Barger 2, Vanderwall 2, Smith, Brown, Burke.
Wendt may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.