It wasn’t always pretty for Lewiston High School’s baseball team, but it was good enough for 20 hits and 23 runs.
The Bengals’ bats highlighted the team’s season-opening sweep against Lake City, 12-2 and 11-9, in a Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader Tuesday, which began as a sunny afternoon but slowly evolved into a chilly evening at Church Field.
Ten players earned hits for Lewiston (2-0, 2-0). Quinton Edmison and Kayden Carpenter each tallied three singles, Christopher Ricard had two doubles, and Zachary Massey added a double and a solo home run.
“It was probably the best first-game hitting performance we’ve had in several years,” Bengals coach Davey Steele said.
It was Lewiston’s first action since facing Moscow on March 11, 2020 — the only game the Bengals played last year before Idaho’s spring sports seasons were canceled. That rust showed up in moments, but Steele mostly was pleased with his team’s first performances of 2021.
Lewiston’s offense showed patience at the plate, drawing 13 walks on the day, but also jumped on hittable pitches, ending the first game by run rule in the sixth inning and rallying late in the nightcap.
The defense was steady, limiting itself to three errors, and seven pitchers worked on the mound, something Steele said partly was by design and partly because of nationally mandated pitch-count limits.
“We were just trying to get guys on the mound and get them some innings,” Steele said. “There were some guys that threw really well. There were a couple of other guys that found themselves in jams, but that’s not a bad thing right now either. You have to be a bulldog out there and figure out a way to get out of it, and we had some of that today too.”
In the opener, Lewiston scored five runs in the sixth to end it on the mercy rule. Killian Fox, Ricard, Carpenter and Edmison all drove in runs during the inning, which ended after Edmison’s RBI single made it 12-2. The Bengals’ tallied five of their eight hits in the sixth — their earlier runs were staked by seven walks and six hit batsmen. Lake City (0-3, 0-3) also committed six errors and was limited to three hits by the pitching duo of Fox and Massey, who threw three innings each and combined for 12 strikeouts.
Lewiston’s hot hitting carried over to Game 2. Massey gave the Bengals an early 1-0 lead with a first-inning solo home run to left field, and Cruz Hepburn made it 3-0 with a two-run hit in the third. He later scored on Edmison’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-0.
Lewiston held a 4-1 lead heading into the sixth, but that’s when Lake City, of Coeur d’Alene, got its bats going.
The Timberwolves used four hits, two Bengals errors and a pair of walks to score five times to take a 6-4 lead. Marcus Manzardo broke a short-lived 4-4 tie with a two-run single.
But Lewiston answered in the bottom half. Zachary Lombard singled to make it 6-5, Massey drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it at 6, and Austin Kolb’s sacrifice fly tilted the lead back to the Bengals.
Two batters later, Ricard provided some breathing room with a three-run double, increasing Lewiston’s lead to 10-6. Lombard, in his second plate appearance of the inning, walked with the bases loaded to make it 11-6.
Lake City tacked on three runs in the seventh before a groundout to shortstop ended its rally.
“I was glad at how they responded to that inning, because it’s easy to get down and just kind of pack it in,” Steele said of the sixth. “But we battled back. ... Had some really big hits and some great at-bats and approaches at the plate that led to a lot of baserunners and giving us a chance to score some runs.”
Lewiston continues its season-opening homestand with a doubleheader Saturday against Coeur d’Alene.
GAME 1
Lake City 002 000 —2 3 6
Lewiston 021 045 —12 8 1
Cole Pettit, AJ Currie (5), Eric Bumbaugh (6) and Camdyn Martindale, Calvin Carrol (6); Killian Fox, Zachary Massey (4) and Austin Kolb. W—Massey. L—Pettit.
Lake City hits — Martindale (2B), Quinn Conces, Marcus Manzardo.
Lewiston hits — Quinton Edmison 2, Massey (2B), Fox, Cole McKenzie, Kayden Carpenter, Kolb, Zachary Lombard.
GAME 2
Lake City 000 105 3—9 9 2
Lewiston 103 007 x—11 12 2
Dylan Hess, Nate Weatherhead (4), Aiden LaPonsey (6), Joe DuCoeur (6) and Calvin Carrol; Christopher Ricard, Kayden Carpenter (4), Zachary Lombard (5), Brice Bensching (6), Cruz Hepburn (7) and Austin Kolb. W—Bensching. L—Weatherhead.
Lake City hits — Marcus Manzardo 3, Camdyn Martindale 2, Quinn Conces, Breyson Coppess, Ethan Taylor, Eric Bumbaugh.
Lewiston hits — Ricard 2 (2B), Carpenter 2, Hepburn 2, Zachary Massey (HR), Killian Fox (2B), Kolb, Quinton Edmison, Bensching, Lombard.
