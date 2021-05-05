Lewiston needed its momentous sixth inning to carry over into Game 2.
But unfortunately for the Bengals, CD Sharples was dealing.
The Lewiston High School baseball team scored four runs in the sixth to beat Post Falls 14-10 in Game 1 at Church Field, but almost was no-hit by Sharples in a 4-0 loss in Game 2. That victory clinched the regular-season Inland Empire League championship for the Trojans (18-5-1, 15-3), who are the top seed for next week’s Class 5A district tournament.
The Bengals (13-9, 13-5) would have clinched the regular-season league title with a sweep, but instead are the tournament’s No. 2 seed and host No. 3 Coeur d’Alene in Monday’s opening round.
“Our focus goes completely to Coeur d’Alene and Monday,” Lewiston coach Golden Steele said.
In the win, the Bengals broke a 10-10 tie with four runs in the sixth. Zachary Lombard, Cruz Hepburn and Christopher Ricard each had a run-scoring hit in the inning, and Austin Kolb’s sacrifice fly drove in the final run. The lead changed hands three times before the Bengals’ big inning as the teams traded walks, wild pitches, passed balls and errors. Lewiston led 8-2 after the first and eventually trailed 9-8 in the fourth.
“It’s not like we were hitting the heck out of the ball by any means,” Steele said. “We tallied a bunch (of runs) and then we let them crawl back in it. We give up two here and two there and next thing you know it’s (9-8).”
In Game 2, Post Falls scored twice in the first and was in command the rest of the way. Sharples was dialed in on the mound, peppering the outer half of the plate on the way to 10 strikeouts. The junior right-hander rarely had to work out of trouble and didn’t allow a runner past first base until his no-hitter was broken up by Ricard’s sixth-inning single.
Lewiston’s best chance to get back in the game was the sixth, when Hepburn walked, Ricard singled and Kolb was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Sharples induced a flyout to shallow left field and a lineout to second to kill it.
Sharples yielded one hit and four walks in the complete-game gem. But more importantly, Steele said, his defense rarely was challenged. Only two of Lewiston’s outs were groundouts.
“Just too many fly balls,” Steele said. “I looked at the (score) sheet and it’s like, F7, F4, F5, F7, F9, just fly ball after fly ball. It’s just too easy to play defense behind that.
“CD threw really well. He threw a great game. … You couldn’t have asked for a better game out of him.”
Ricard led Lewiston’s offense with three hits on the day. Killian Fox and Quinton Edmison added two hits each in the opener.
Monday’s district tournament game against Coeur d’Alene will be the teams’ fifth meeting this season. They split doubleheaders in March and April.
The winner faces either Post Falls or No. 4 seed Lake City for the district tournament championship. Lewiston is the three-time defending tournament champ and, more importantly, has been to State six years in a row.
The IEL gets 1.5 seeds to State this year, meaning the district tournament runner-up must win a play-in game to qualify for the eight-team championship bracket.
“They’ve got a couple of arms that are rally good and they can keep you off balance, and that we struggled with,” Steele said of Coeur d’Alene. “And so if we don’t make that adjustment, we’re going to struggle again on Monday.”
GAME 1
Post Falls 220 501 0 —10 6 4
Lewiston 800 114 x —14 10 4
Tyson Rutherford, Jerad Taylor (1), Ethan Miller (6) and Zach Clark; Killian Fox, Christopher Ricard (5) and Austin Kolb.
Post Falls hits — Kaden Cripps 2, Cole Rutherford, Nick Chase, Miller, Taylor.
Lewiston hits — Fox 2 (3B), Ricard 2 (2B), Quinton Edmison 2, Zachary Massey (2B), Zachary Lombard (2B), Cruz Hepburn, Reece Shoults.
GAME 2
Post Falls 200 101 0 —4 6 1
Lewiston 000 000 0 —0 1 3
CD Sharples and Zach Clark; Cruz Hepburn, Cole McKenzie (2), Zachary Lombard (6) and Austin Kolb.
Post Falls hits — Cole Rutherford 2 (2B), Clark 2, Kaden Cripps (2B), Tanner Sessions.
Lewiston hit — Christopher Ricard.
