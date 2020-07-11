The LC 19U summer baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader at Church Field against talented Mercedes Benz of Bellevue, which concocted early scoring flurries and furnished comfortable leads to win 10-1, then 9-3.
Because LC (4-7) was short on pitching, Bellevue sent a few of its arms out to play for the home team.
“Getting more live reps, that’s kinda what summer’s about,” LC coach Kevin Maurer said. “You can develop in this short period of time, and you’re just thankful to be out there playing baseball.
“We were using those guys, but both sides are still trying to compete at the highest level.”
In the opener, Bellevue tallied five runs in the first three innings, and scored five more in the sixth to finish it off.
Dawson Bonfield had two hits, including a one-out double in the third that drove home Elliott Taylor for the lone LC run.
Bellevue’s Jonathan Garza started for LC, and allowed eight hits, four walks and five runs, all earned, in five innings of work. He struck out eight. D.J. Ricard, pitching for the first time in about a year, struck out four against three hits and five runs, none of which were earned.
Bellevue’s Cameron Smith — of Lewis-Clark State — struck out five LC batters and allowed three runs in a Game 2 win.
LC responded to eight Bellevue runs in the first three innings with a three-spot in the third, but it turned out to be the last scoring the group from the valley mustered. Taylor sent home two with a double. Jose Barajas and Cole McKenzie each added a pair of hits, and Barajas had an RBI.
Bellevue sat LC down in order in three innings.
The two meet for another doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m. today. Noah Renzelman and Dalton Hart are scheduled to start for LC.
GAME 1
Bellevue 131 005 0—10 11 0
LC 19U 001 000 0—1 3 2
Elias Holbert and Josiah Shipley; Jonathan Garza, D.J. Ricard (6) and Tui Moliga. L—Garza.
Bellevue hits — Mason Guerra 3 (2 2B), Unknown 2 (2B), Trey Garza 2 (2B), Cade Slayton 2, Braeden Munger (2B), Jaxon Rocha.
LC 19U hits — Dawson Bonfield 2 (2B), Jose Barajas.
GAME 2
Bellevue 305 001 0—9 13 0
LC 19U 003 000 0—3 7 1
Cameron Smith, James Spickelmier (4), Cole Warner (5) and Daniel Pruitt. Dominic Barela, Cade Slayton (5) and Austin Kolb. W—Smith. L—Barela.
Bellevue hits — Cade Slayton 2 (2 2B), Owen Bishop 2, Braeden Munger 2, Dun (2B), James Spickelmier (2B), Mason Guerra (2B), Warner, Ball, Riley Oswald, Pruitt.
LC 19U hits — Jose Barajas 2, Cole McKenzie 2, Jack Johnson (2B), Elliott Taylor (2B), Dawson Bonfield.
Great Falls (Mont.) Chargers A 11, Orofino Merchants 3
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Orofino Merchants couldn’t get their offense going and fell to the Great Falls (Mont.) Chargers’ A team 11-3 in the first game of the A Division in the 19th annual John R. Harp Memorial Tournament at Griffin Field.
No other information was available at press time.
The Merchants (3-10) will play twice in the event today, at 11:30 a.m. against Northwest Premiere of Post Falls and at 7 p.m. against the host Kalispell Lakers’ A team.