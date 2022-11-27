ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Great players are supposed to rise the occasion when their team needs them the most. That's precisely what Idaho's Beyonce Bea did Sunday.
The senior guard scored 18 of her 34 in the fourth quarter, lifting the Vandals to a 90-84 victory against Navy in the Navy Classic at Alumni Hall.
Four players hit double figures for Idaho (1-3) besides Bea, who also added 13 rebounds. Senior guard Tiana Johnson tallied 13 points. Freshman forward Brooke Malone and sophomore guard Ashlyn Wallace, a former Clarkston standout, each tallied 11 points.
Sydne Watts almost matched Bea point-for-point as she had 33 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen (0-7). Maren Louridas contributed 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Kate Samson finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The Vandals were trailing going into the fourth quarter, but Bea scored four or her points in the first 44 seconds, then Idaho went on a 6-0 run in the middle of the period as Wallace's traditional three-point play put it in front for good. The Vandals then closed it out at the free-throw line, making 16-of-19 (84.2) overall in the period, including 11-of-12 (91.7 percent) in the final 2:26.
Idaho had advantages in points off turnovers (27-8), bench points (25-7) and fast-break points 11-2 as the Vandals forced Navy into 19 turnovers on the game.
Idhao continues its road trip at 4 p.m. Saturday when it plays Nevada in the USD Winter Classic in San Diego.