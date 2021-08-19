PULLMAN — Pullman High School coach David Cofer scheduled his first team meeting for 3:30 p.m. and was pleased to see half his team had gathered in the Greyhounds’ gym 15 minutes early.
His players are eager for a football season — maybe a real one this time.
Just four months after wrapping up a delayed and abbreviated campaign disrupted by the pandemic, Clarkston and Pullman welcomed turnouts of 60-plus players Wednesday, the first day Washington teams could begin practice.
“We’re back out here in August,” Cofer said after a two-hour practice that followed his team meeting. “It just feels right, coming back down to our practice field. Last spring, we were still blowing snow and figuring out how to get a practice in. I couldn’t be more excited to be out here and I think the kids feel the same way.”
Mild, not terribly smoky conditions prevailed as Pullman staged a single practice and Clarkston opted for two — one in the morning and one starting at 6 p.m.
Teams are allowed five days on which they schedule two preseason on-field practices, and Clarkston plans to use three of those. Pullman is eschewing two-a-days this year and going instead with conditioning sessions in the morning and on-field work in the afternoon.
“Every coach likes two-a-days for different reasons,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “Some coaches like it because it’s an old-school toughness mentality. My thought is, we basically need every practice we can get. And it allows you to slow down and not feel like you’re rushing through things.”
That’s especially important this season because the Bantams lose about eight players on offense and defense from the spring, when they went 2-5. They’re freshman- and sophomore-heavy.
“Our most inexperience will on the offensive line,” Bye said. “Our most experience is at receiver and running back.”
The Greyhounds also need to replace plenty of key figures after going 4-2 in a spring season that featured a wild 37-34 home win against Clarkston in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
“We had a great first day, a lot of energy,” Cofer said. We’ve got a lot of youth. Big freshman class — which is always exciting, looking toward the future — mixed with a solid core of upperclassmen.”
The two schools feel good about their projected starting quarterbacks, each of them new to the first unit: 6-foot-3 sophomore Carter Steinwand for Clarkston and 6-4 senior Riley Pettitt for Pullman.
Compared to the spring, practices should be more efficient in at least one way. Although virus restrictions still require masks indoors, players now are being allowed to practice and play without them.
“It’s a breath of fresh air, no pun intended, to be outside without a mask on,” Cofer said.
Both teams open Sept. 10 — Pullman at home against Toppenish, Clarkston across the Snake River at Lewiston.
