POCATELLO — A pair of girls' wrestlers placed in the top two at the state championships Saturday at Pocatello High School.
Grangeville sophomore Kadance Beck won the title at 106 pounds, taking all three matches by pin. Potlatch senior Taylor McPherson finished in second place at 148 pounds.
Those two helped their respective schools to solid finishes at the event. The Bulldogs placed 14th as a team with 25 points, while the Loggers claimed 22nd place with 17 points.
Beck, who finished second at the event in 2020 and was the No. 2 seed entering this year's tournament, earned a first-round bye, then pinned Teton sophomore Luisa Araujo in 48 seconds to advance to a semifinal match against Fruitland freshman Kiana Dullanty. Beck had even less of a problem in that match, getting a fall in 31 seconds. In the final, she went up against American Falls sophomore Kaylee Hunt, who entered with a 22-6 mark and was the weight class' No. 1 seed. Beck had a little more trouble in this one, but she secured the pin with two seconds remaining in the first period to claim her first state high school championship. She is 19-6 on the season.
McPherson, who finished fifth at the girls' state tournament a season ago and also was the No. 2 seed in her class, earned a first-round bye and got a pin in 39 seconds in the second round against Minico sophomore Alexi Tovar. She had to work a bit harder in her semifinal match against Columbia sophomore Hallie Campbell, but she managed to get a fall in 4:13, setting her up for a championship match against Eagle senior Kayli Acosta, who was the top seed. Acosta, who took third in the event a year ago, was able to take McPherson down and pinned her in 1:34.
Grangeville sophomore Holli Schumacher went 1-2 at 112 pounds and Bulldogs sophomore Kylara Darwish went 0-2 at 129 pounds.