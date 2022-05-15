LAPWAI — Kadence Beck avoided all the pitfalls of a district track meet and now heads to the state meet ranked a close second in three events.
The Highland High School junior handily won the Class 1A girls 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes Saturday while the Logos, Kamiah and Orofino grabbed team titles in the district small-school meet.
“It will be amazing if Kadence has to work,” Highland coach Tami Church said, looking to the state small-school meet starting Friday at Middleton. “She’s always out in front of everybody.”
In Class 1A, Beck is ranked second in the state in all three events, slightly behind Libby Boden of Raft River in the 100 and 200 and about a half-second behind Heidi Harper of the same school in the 400.
Orofino’s Ruby Kessinger won four diverse Class 2A events, ruling the 100, long jump, triple jump and shot put, and her younger sister, Lindi, won the two hurdles races and the discus with a personal-record throw of 128 feet, 6 inches.
Orofino, sweeping the girls relays, won the two Class 2A team titles, while the Logos girls and Kamiah boys prevailed in Class 1A.
Reid Thomas of the Orofino boys won the shot put with a strong throw of 55-0¼, and also won the discus. Other Class 2A double winners included Ryan Detweiler and Gabe Bybee of Grangeville and Henry Hill of Orofino.
Brady Cox led the way for the Kamiah boys by winning the 110 and 300 hurdles and the long jump. Logos’ Zach Atwood came out on top in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Double winners in the Class 1A girls meet included Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs of Nezperce, Logos Sydnee Miller and Troy’s Morgan Blazzard.
CLASS 2A
TEAM SCORES
Girls — Orofino 78.5, St. Maries 56.5, Grangeville 32.
Boys — Orofino 66, Grangeville 57, St. Maries 42.
Top two individuals and winning relays to state meet
BOYS
100 — 1. Tucker Malloy, Oro, 11.84; 2. Gabe Kantner, Gra, 12.19.
200 — 1.Seger Pettengill, Oro, 24.69; 2. Gabe Kantner, Gra, 34.73.
400 — 1. Cory Godwin, Oro, 55.01; 2. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 56.69.
800 — 1. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 2:09.25; 2. Kieran Gallagher, Gra, 2:17.68.
1,600 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 5:10.97; 2. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 5:19.77.
3,200 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 11:25.53; 2. Joel Gates, Gra, 11:34.30.
110 hurdles — 1. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 18.40; 2. Anson Hanes-Miller, Oro, 20.12.
300 hurdles — 1. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 45.57; 2. Garett Mueller, SM, 47.29.
400 relay — 1. Orofino (Godwin, He. Hill, Pettengill, Malloy) 47.07.
800 relay — 1. St. Maries (Parmeley, Green, Harris, Dittman) 1:55.04.
Medley relay — 1. Grangeville (Kantner, Gortsema, Gates, Zechmann) 3:58.06.
1,600 relay — 1. Orofino (Anderson, He. Hill, Isaacs, Malloy) 4:07.94.
High jump — 1. Harrison Hill, Oro, 5-4; 2. Tristan Nelson, SM, 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Garett Mueller, SM, 9-0; 2. Ben Martin, SM, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Henry Hill, Oro, 17-10; 2. JD Ellis, Oro, 16-3½.
Triple jump — 1. Henry Hill, Oro, 38-10½; 2. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 36-6.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 55-0¼; 2. Nick Graham, Oro, 45-10¾.
Discus — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 131-9; 2. Cutter Robinson, Gra, 121-5.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.10; 2. Coli Nazari, Oro, 14.15.
200 — 1. Allison Dundas, SM, 29.67; 2. Breyer Boyer, Oro, 30.62.
400 — 1. Allison Dundas, SM, 1:11.27; 2. Makenna Elliott, Gra, 1:13.59.
800 — 1. FrankiLynn Galloway, Gra, 2:53.28; 2. Makenna Elliott, Gra, 2:54.73.
1,600 — 1. Makenna Elliott Gra, 6:31.85; 2. FrankiLynn Galloway, Gra, 6:32.61.
3,200 — 1. Liara Sullivan, SM, 14:21.15; 2. Brittany Farmer, Gra, 14:56.01.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.41; 2. Daizy Nelson, Oro, 18.63.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 49.72; 2. Daizy Nelson, Oro, 54.03.
400 relay — 1. Orofino (Rimel, Keogh, Rottini, Anderson) 55.26.
800 relay — 1. Orofino (Graham, Nelson, Boller, Boyer) 1:59.43.
Medley relay — 1. Orofino (Graham, Boller, Nazari, Romero) 2:06.73.
1,600 relay — 1. Orofino (Boller, L. Kessinger, Romero, Nazari) 5:56.61.
High jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 4-8. T2. Jamie Mueller, SM, 4-6; T2. Sarah Spence, SM, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Madelynn Johnson, SM, 6-0; 2. Sarah Spence, SM, 5-6.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 15-8; 2. Jamie Mueller, SM, 12-5½.
Triple jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 35-6¾; 2. Grace Beardin, Oro, 31-1½.
Shot put — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 33-2; 2. Jacklin Linnemeyer, SM, 32-8.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 128-6; 2. Jacklin Linnemeyer, SM, 114-8.
CLASS 1A
TEAM SCORES
Girls — Logos 190.5, Troy 115, Kamiah 59, Nezperce 51, Prairie 49.2, Deary 37, Highland 30, Kendrick 28.6, Clearwater Valley 24.5. Lapwai 24, Wallace 22, Clark Fork 10, Kootenai 9, Mullan 6, Timberline 6, Potlatch 5.
Boys — Kamiah 119, Logos 108, Prairie 64, Timberline 63.5, Clark Fork 49, Deary 47, Troy 42, Mullan 34, Wallace 31, Potlatch 30.5, Kendrick 28, Genesee 23, Clearwater Valley 22, Kootenai 21.5, Lapwai 15.5, Nezperce 1.
Top five individuals and top two relays to state meet
BOYS
100 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.44; 2. Jude Nelson, Tim, 11.72; 3. Zach Rambo, Pra, 11.75; 4. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.79; 5. Kofi Appiah, Mul, 11.89.
200 — 1. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.58; 2. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 23.62; 3. Soloman Howard, Log, 23.96; 4. Micah Nelson, Tim, 24.04; 5. Jude Nelson, Tim, 24.05.
400 — 1. Soloman Howard, Log, 52.47; 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 53.11; 3. Theo Sentz, Log, 53.63; 4. Nolan Bartosz, Gen, 54.01; 5. Vincent Schmidt, Wal, 55.98.
800 — 1. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:04.63; 2. Zach Atwood, Log, 2:06.39; 3. Seamus Wilson, Log, 2:06.81; 4. Sam Barnett, CF, 2:08.62; 5. Emmett Long, Kam, 2:08.80.
1,600 — 1. Zach Atwood, Log, 4:44.45; 2. Gideon Otto, Dea, 4:55.08; 3. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 4:58.95; 4. Sam Barnett, CF, 4:59.00; 5. Jack Engledow, Kam, 4:59.47.
3,200 — 1. Zach Atwood, Log, 10:49.18; 2. Sam Barnett, CF, 10:54.27; 3. Gideon Otto, Dea, 10:54.51; 4, Jack Engledow, Kam, 10:58.09; 5. Wyatt Haynes, Log, 11:06.96.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 15.90; 2. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 17.43; 3. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 17.98; 4. Nathan Shelton, CF, 18.23; 5. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 18.50.
300 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 43.71; 2. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 44.43; 4. Nathan Shelton, CF, 45.75; 5. David Kludt, Kam, 46.20.
400 relay — 1. Timberline (West, J. Nelson, Mohl, M. Nelson) 46.62; 2. Prairie 46.78.
800 relay — 1. Timberline (West, J. Nelson, Mohl, M. Nelson) 1:35.76.
Medley relay — 1. Logos (Sundlie, Elmore, Howard, Sentz) 3:52.02; 2. Wallace 3:55.13.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Sentz, Wilson, Elmore, Howard) 3:39.67; 2. Kamiah 3:42.14.
High jump — 1. Brad Tesky, Wal, 5-8; 2. Nakiyah Anderson, CV, 5-8; 3. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 5-6; T4. Jason Mohl, Tim, 5-4; T4. Shane Hanson, Pra, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 12-6; 2. Carter McGann, Koo, 11-0; T3. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 10-6; T3. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 10-6; T3. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 18-11½; 2. Mason Brown, Lap, 18-9¼; 3. Joe Bopp, CF, 18-7; 4. Sawyer Hewett, Ken, 18-6¼; 5. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 18-4¼.
Triple jump — 1. Wyatt Wilcox, Kam, 38-10½; 2. Jason Mohl, Tim, 37-4¼; 3. Brady McGann, Koo, 37-1; 4. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 37-0; 5. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 36-8.
Shot put — 1. Porter Whipple, Kam, 44-8; 2. Luke Trogden, Mul, 44-1½; 3. Levi Carnahan, Pot, 39-2¾; 4. Logan Hunter, Tim, 39-1; 5. Judah Merkle, Log, 39-0.
Discus — 1. Luke Trogden, Mul, 157-5; 2. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 144-5; 3. Shane Hanson, Pra, 144-0; 4. Sage Lonebear, Lap 139-6; 5. Brody Hasselstrom, Pra, 130-0.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.87; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.41; 3. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 13.78; 4. Sydney Miller, Lro, 13.86; 5. Bethany Phillis, Troy, 13.63.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 26.78; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.82; 3. Lina Jankovic, Log, 28.07; 4. Katie Gray, Troy, 27.94; 5. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 28.69.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 58.81; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 1:01.80; 3. Ameera Wilson, Log, 1:03.00; 4. Lina Jankovic, Log, 1:03.21; 5. Annabelle Loewen, Gen, 1:06.16.
800 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:24.52; 2. Ameera Wilson, Log, 2:34.56; 3. Clara Anderson, Log, 2:28.18; 4. Alyssa Blum, Log, 2:28.58; 5. Sara Casebolt, Log, 2:33.06.
1,600 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 5:31.95; 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 5:33.32; 3. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:36.55; 4. Mari Calene, Log, 5:44.63; 5. Alyssa Blum, Log, 5:47.62.
3,200 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 11:50.05; 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 11:53.78; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:14.47; 4. Mari Calene, Log, 12:27.37; 5. Lizzie Crawford, Log, 12:30.81.
100 hurdles — 1. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 16.80; 2. Kadance Schilling, CV, 16.97; 3. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 17.94; 4. Bridgid Monjure, Log, 18.26; 5. Rose Stewart, Ken, 18.85.
300 hurdles — 1. Araya Wood, Dea, 49.85; 2. Kadance Schilling, CV, 50.43; 3. Aubree Lux, Nez, 53.89; 4. Dantae Workman, Dea, 54.23; 5. Rose Stewart, Ken, 54.76.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Raasch, Blazzard, Phillis, Gray) 52.82; 2. Logos 54.41.
800 relay — 1. Troy (Penuelas, Bishop, Phillis, Gray) 1:52.15; 2. Logos 1:56.05.
Medley relay — 1. Logos (Miller, Evans, Jankovic, Wilson) 1:57.42; 2. Deary 2:01.21.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Jankovic,l Wilson, Blum, Anderson) 4:18.01; 2. Deary 4:30.07.
High jump — 1. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 4-8. T2. Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-6; T2. Emily Scott, Dea, 4-6; T4. OIivia Tyler, Troy 4-4; T4. Signe Holloway, Log, 4-4; T4. Selway Shown, CV, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Savannah Weymouth, CF, 8-6. T2. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0; T2. Olive Tyler, Troy, 8-0; T4. Naomi Taylor, Log, 7-6; T4. Abby Tiller, Koo, 7-6.
Long jump — 1. Sydney Miller, Log, 15-0½; 2. Aubree Lux, Nez, 14-7; 3. Kassidy Chamberline, Troy, 14-4; 4. Britany Phillips, Wal, 13-11; 5. Jillian Lux, Nez, 13-9¾.
Triple jump — 1. Sydney Miller, Log, 15-0½; 2. Aubree Lux, Nez, 14-7; 3. Kassiey Chamberlin, Troy, 14-4; 4. Britany Phillips, Wal, 13-11; 5. Britany Phillips, Wal, 29-9.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 34-2½; 2. Soa Moliga, Lap, 33-4½; 3. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 33-3; 4. Rose Stewart, Ken, 32-5½; 5. Abby Tiller, Koo, 31-3.
Discus — 1. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 109-7; 2. Karlee Skinner, Kam, 92-4; 3. Bailee Cook, Troy, 91-6; 4. Dakota Driggers, Mul, 88-8; 5. Elizabeth Severns, Pra, 88-3.