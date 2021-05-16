LAPWAI — Kadence Beck has a distinctive reason for liking the 400-meter dash. It reminds her of wrestling.
That’s how grueling it can be.
An age-group All-American wrestler two years ago, the Highland sophomore now is a three-event district track champion and a meet record-holder.
Beck and Deary senior boys’ sprinter London Kirk each swept the Class 1A dashes and broke a meet mark Saturday at the Idaho district small-school track meet at Lapwai High School.
The Logos girls and the Kamiah boys claimed Class 1A team titles while Orofino nabbed both Class 2A crowns on a sunny afternoon as athletes vied for berths in the Idaho small-school meet that begins Friday at Middleton.
Beck handily won the girls’ 100 and 200 but was especially sharp in the 400 as she ducked under a minute for the first time and set a meet record of 59.46 seconds, breaking the mark of 59.62 set by Deary’s Tona Anderson in 2018.
Like most 400 sprinters, she thinks the key is to go out swiftly and find a way to hold on.
“Which is awesome, because it’s just like wrestling,” she said. “My legs — everything is numb, and I just have to remember that I’m almost there at the end.”
Kirk looked at a meet program in the morning and noticed the Class 1A boys’ record was 22.7, set by Linc Way of Highland in 1995. Kirk never had run faster than 23.15, and he’d just missed four consecutive meets with a hip flexor.
But he figured he’d give it a shot. He won in a record 22.32.
“I thought I’d push myself and try to beat it,” he said, “but I didn’t think I was going to run that fast. It definitely helped me focus.”
Deary also got a breakout performance from senior Preston Johnston, who surprised the field by winning the boys’ 300 hurdles in personal-record time.
“I just wanted to give it my all,” he said.
The Logos girls dominated the Class 1A team competition on the strength of their distance runners, who placed 1-4 in the 800 and 1-5 in the 1,600.
Logos freshman Sara Casebolt, who added a 1,600 victory to her 3,200 title from Friday, said the Knights don’t consider distance running an strictly individual pursuit.
“It’s really about working together to help each other get the best times,” she said.
Preston Amerman of Clearwater Valley, who also had won the 3,200 on Friday, capped a sweep of the Class 1A boys’ distances, breaking 2 minutes in the 800 for the first time and overtaking Carson Sellers of Timberline in the homesterch of the 1,600.
“I was going was to try to pass him on the backstretch, but he didn’t let that happen,” Amerman said. “Carson definitely gave me a run for my money.”
Also for CV, Kadance Schilling outdueled Ellea Uhlenkott of Prairie to win the girls’ 300 hurdles.
Jace Sams paced the Kamiah boys to a slim team victory against Logos, winning the 400 and running a come-from-behind anchor leg to take the 1,600 relay.
In Class 2A, the Orofino girls got three Day 2 wins from freshman Lindi Kessinger and two apiece from Ruby Kessinger and Sydnie Zywina.
CLASS 2A
Top two individuals and winning relays to State
Saturday
Girls
Team scores — Orofino 94, St. Maries 85, Grangeville 21.
100 — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.25; 2. Zoey Bryant, Gra, 13.71.
200 — 1. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 27.22; 2. Breyer Boyer, Oro, 30.11.
400 — 1. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 1:03.03; 2. Allison Dundas, SM, 1:12.78.
800 — 1. Breyer Boyer, Oro, 3:00.81; 2. Bethani Anderson, SM, 3:10.69.
1,600 — 1. Sarah Spence, SM, 6:36.85; 2. Brittany Farmer, Gra, 7:29.69.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 16.50; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 16.52.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 50.16; 2. Abby Rasmussen, Oro, 57.29.
400 relay — 1. Orofino 52.85.
800 relay — 1. Orofino 1:48.25.
1,600 relay — 1. St. Maries (Anderson, Keogh, Boutillier, Spence) 5:50.97.
Pole vault — 1, Kylie Boutillier, SM, 8-0; 2. Martha Smith, CV, 7-6.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-0.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 114-3; 2. Jacklin Linnemeyer, SM, 96-1.
Boys
Team scores — Orofino 102, St. Maries 76, Grangeville 42.
100 — 1. Tucker Malloy, Oro, 11.88; 2. Ethan Kolar, SM, 12.31.
200 — 1. Seger Pettengill, Oro, 24.85; 2. Ethan Kolar, SM, 25.44.
400 — 1. Cory Godwin, Oro, 54.57; 2. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 59.51.
800 — 1, Justin Ledbetter, SM, 2;18.48; 2. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 2:19.14.
1,600 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 5:25.48; 2. Harrison Hill, Oro, 5:27.85.
110 hurdles — 1. Philip Keogh, SM, 18.78; 2. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 20.11.
300 hurdles — 1. Philip Keogh, SM, 45.37; 2. James Gortsema, Gra, 47.67.
400 relay — 1. Orofino 46.85.
800 relay — 1. Orofino 1:41.01.
1,600 relay — 1. St. Maries (Lambson, Mueller, Ford, Ledbetter) 4:07.45.
Pole vault — 1. Dan Fowler, Oro, 12-6; 2. Nathan Martin, SM, 9-6.
Long jump — 1. Cory Godwin, Oro, 18-6¼; 2. Philip Keogh, SM, 17-6½.
Discus — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 125-10; 2. Thor Kessinger, Oro, 131-7.
CLASS 1A
Saturday
Girls
Top five individuals and top two relays to State
Team scores — Logos 165, Troy 75½, Highland 64, Kamiah 60, Prairie 58, Clearwater Valley 48½, Nezperce 39, Deary 39, Genesee 39, Kendrick 29, Mullan 26, Lapwai 19, Wallace 14, Timberline 11, Kootenai 9.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 12.90; 2. Payton Crow, High, 13.30; 3. Katie Gray, Troy, 13.36; 4. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 13.50; 5. Bethany Phillis, Troy, 13.78.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 26.93; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.52; 3. Payton Crow, High, 27.61; 4. Laney Landmark, Kam, 27.93; 5. Lina Jankovic, Log, 28.10.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 59.46 (meet record); 2. Lucia Wilson, Log, 1:00.37; 3. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 1:01.73; 4. Alyssa Blum, Log, 1:03.50; 5. Ameera Wilson, Log, 1:04.02.
800 — 1. Alyssa Blum, Log, 2:30.55; 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 2:30.66; 3. Ameera Wilson, Log, 2:32.28; 4. Sara Casebolt, Log, 2:32.70; 5. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:33.39.
1,600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:43.75; 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 5:54.01; 3. Alyssa Blum, Log, 5:57.20; 4. Cora Johnson, Log, 5:57.67; 5. Kayte Casebolt, Log, 5:59.63.
100 hurdles — 1. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 16.35; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 16.52; 3. Kadance Schilling, CV, 16.75; 4. Alexis Halle, Tim, 17.26; 5. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 17.32.
300 hurdles — 1. Kadance Schilling, CV, 48.21; 2. Ellea Uhlenkott, Pra, 48.63; 3. Laney Landmark, Kam, 49.10; 4. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 52.72; 5. Taiowa Fallingwater, Mul, 53.51.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, Uhlenkott, Rehder, Wemhoff) 53.13; 2. Highland 53.28.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, Uhlenkott, Rehder, Wemhoff) 1:51.35; 2. Troy 1:53.55
1,600 relay — 1. Logos 4:18.23. 2. Kamiah 4:24.73.
High jump — 1. Katie Goeckner, High, 4-10; 2. Taiowa Fallingwater, Mul, 4-10; 3. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 4-8; 4, Annabelle Loewen, Gen, 4-6; 5. Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-6.
Triple jump — 1, Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 33-0¼; 2. Zayda Loewen, Kam, 32-3; 3. Taylor Mayer, Gen, 30-8¼; 4. Taiowa Fallingwater, Mul, 30-5¾; 5. Kayden Sanders, Nez, 28-11.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 33-3; 2. Rose Stewart, KIen, 32-5; 3. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 32-1; 4. Hannah Duuck, Nez, 32-1; 5. Abby Tiller, Koo, 31-4½.
Boys
Team scores — Kamiah 109.24, Logos 108, Deary 71, Clearwater Valley 58½, Troy 49.12, Prairie 48, Wallace 47, Timberline 44, Mullan 21, Kootenai 19, Genesee 19, Genesee 19, Kendrick 15.12, Lakeside 13, Clark Fork 12.24, Lapwai 10.12, Nezperce 5½, Potlatch 4.12.
100 — 1. London Kirk, Dea, 11.25; 2. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.69; 3. Gabriel Eades, Kam, 11.72; 4. Brayden Stapleton, Dea, 11.74; 5. Adrian Sanford, Log, 11.75.
200 — 1. London Kirk, Dea, 22.32 (meet record); 2. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 23.39; 3. Micah Nelson, Tim, 23.46; 4. JJ Hall, Lksd, 23.68; 5. Alex Field, Wal, 24.12.
400 — 1. Jace Sams, Kam, 51.58; 2. JJ Hall, Lksd, 52.91; 3. Solomon Howard, Log, 54.26; 4. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 54.44; 5. Nolan Bartosz, Gen, 54.60.
800 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 1:59.63; 2. Jason Elmore, Log, 2:06.43; 3. Carson Sellers, Tim, 2:07.30; 4. Alex Blum, Log, 2:07.89; 5. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:08.23.
1,600 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 4:53.34; 2. Carson Sellers, Tim, 5:54.39; 3. Jason Elmore, Log, 4:57.05; 4. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 4:59.55; 5. Sam Barnett, CF, 5:01.43.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 15.98; 2. Colton Pentland, Wal, 16.65; 3. Preston Johnston, Dea, 17.15; 4. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 17.60; 5. Alex Ahmann, Log, 17.91.
300 hurdles — 1. Preston Johnson, Dea, 42.77; 2. Colton Pentland, Wal, 42.90; 3. Brady Cox, Kam, 44.03; 4. Alex Ahmann, Log, 46.18; 5. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 47.63.
400 relay — 1. Deary 46.05; 2. Prairie 46.66.
800 relay — 1. Deary 1:34.61; 2. Troy 1:36.29.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah 3:39.64; 2. Logos 3:41.06.
High jump — 1. Connor Denson, Wal, 5-9; 2. Wyatt Wilcox, Kam, 5-8; T3. Nakiyah Anderson, CV, 5-8; T3. Jared Cronce, Nez, 5-8; 5. Brad Tesky, Wal, 5-8.
Triple jump — 1. Brayden Stapleton, Dea, 39-10½; 2. Jace Sams, Kam, 38-5; 3. Adrian Sanford, Log, 38-1½; 4. Gabriel Eades, Kam, 37-8; 5. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 36-4.
Shot put — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 44-6½; 2. Luke Trogden, Mul, 41-4½; 3. Porter Whipple, Kam, 40-6¼; 4. Levi Carnahan, Pot, 36-11½; 5. Logan Amos, Pot, 36-10¼.
