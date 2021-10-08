The way Jonathan Smith remembers it, the phrase popped into his head as he walked back to the locker room with athletic director Scott Barnes after Oregon State’s first road win against USC since 1960.
Then he tried it out on his players.
“Hey,” he began, cutting through the din of their celebration, “you earned this. You guys earned this. But hear this. We ain’t done yet.”
Those last four words have become a rallying cry for the Beavers, who find themselves alone in first place in the Pac-12 North for the first time since the conference adopted a divisional format a decade ago.
After back-to-back victories against USC and Washington to open their league season, the Beavers (4-1, 2-0) try to stretch their win streak to five games overall at 1 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) in a conference matchup with Washington State (2-3, 1-2) at Gesa Field in Pullman.
The “We Ain’t Done Yet” slogan went to 1-0 last week in Corvallis, Ore., when Everett Hayes kicked a 24-yard field goal with 3:18 left to give the Beavers a 27-24 win vs. Washington, their first victory against the Huskies since 2011.
The Beavers’ story at the moment is full of “first since” facts. In Pullman, they’ll try to beat the Cougars for the first time since 2013.
Their upturn comes in their fourth season under Smith, 42, a former OSU star quarterback in his first head coaching role. His manner is unassuming, his habits are detail-oriented, and his team is now showing these qualities as well.
“There’s a lot of unselfishness in that team,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said this week. “There’s a lot of big-body types at tight end or wide receiver that take pride in doing their job — that doesn’t always involve them getting the ball. Their body language and how they play is a big reason they’re winning football games.”
Rolovich was alluding to the Beavers’ increasing sense that, despite their coach’s background as a player, passing the football isn’t really their thing. Sophomore quarterback Chance Nolan did nothing to counter that notion last week, going 7-for-15 for 48 yards and an interception.
So the Beavs run. And run. Capitalizing on a big-push offensive line coached by former WSU player Jim Michalczik, they lead the Pac-12 with 229 rushing yards and 36 points per game. Junior running back B.J. Baylor is the top individual rusher at 106 yards an outing. The Beavs are rife with tight ends, but they’ve bought into run-blocking as their primary task.
Complementing OSU’s offensive mentality is a menacing defense featuring linebacker Avery Roberts (16 tackles last week) and a gifted secondary.
Special teams are another strength, and Smith said the performance of those units last week might have been the best of his tenure. The Beavs are tied for third in the coutnry in punt coverage.
It was that game at USC two weeks ago that saw the Beavers confirm their new identity. Baylor ran for 158 of Oregon State’s 322 ground yards, and the Beavers forced four turnovers in slapping Trojans 45-27. Nolan managed the offense deftly, passing 15-for-19 for 213 yards and four touchdowns.
Then Smith walked into the locker room and essentially told his players that game was no fluke.
“I think this was a confident group going into the season,” he said this week. “I think we’re a confident group that understands how hard it is to win.
“Our first two conference games, we’ve been able to find a way to win. But we’re very mature and experienced enough to know we’ve got a long way to go.”
Around the Pac-12
Eight teams plug away while four cool their heels.
Stanford at NO. 22 Arizona State (today)
The Cardinal tend to overachieve against the overhyped. The Devils don’t qualify as that.
Oregon St. at Washington St.
Everyone needs to be vaxxed except you know who.
Utah at USC
The boss with three games under his belt will beat the one with 204.
UCLA at Arizona
This Grand Canyon State team will go easier on the Bruins than last week’s.
— Dale Grummert