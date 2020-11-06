Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia needn’t feel too badly about failing to land a starting role in 2019. He can say the same thing Washington State’s Anthony Gordon could say before him.
The guy who beat him now is starting for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With Jake Luton now out the way, Gebbia won this year’s battle and is preparing to start against a post-Gordon WSU team Saturday (7:30 p.m., FS1) in a Pac-12 opener at Corvallis, Ore.
The Cougars also have a new starting quarterback, but the circumstances are different. Wazzu is going with true freshman Jayden de Laura, who hasn’t had the luxury of learning from an older teammate who actually has played a college football game.
Gebbia (pronounced JEB-ee-uh), on the other hand, has been around the block a bit.
A four-star recruit out of the Los Angeles area who in 2016 was ranked the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country by Rivals.com, he originally enrolled at Nebraska but absconded after failing to win a starting job as a second-year freshman.
He transferred to Oregon State and spent a season understudying Luton, who indeed is scheduled to start Sunday in the Jaguars’ game against the Houston Texans. He replaces former WSU star Gardner Minshew, who’s nursing a thumb injury.
Gebbia, at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, appeared in four OSU games last year and, when Luton was injured, started the season finale against Oregon. He acquitted himself well in a 24-10 loss, passing 26-for-40 for 243 yards and no interceptions.
This preseason, he claimed the starting job after a battle against sophomore Chance Nolan and junior Nick Moore.
“For me, it’s competing against myself,” Gebbia said in a Zoom news conference early in preseason workouts. “Last year I was competing against myself. My whole life, I just want to be the best version of me that I can be.”
Smith announced him as the starter this past Saturday.
“He looks comfortable, he looks in command out there,” coach Jonathan Smith said a few days before. “I think the guys have a bunch of confidence in him.”
The Beavers haven’t been to a bowl game since 2013 but have made obvious strides under Smith, who took the reins in 2018 and would have secured a bowl bid in 2019 if not for a wacky 54-53 loss at Washington State, in which the Cougars scored 12 points in the final 2:10. The Beavs finished 5-7.
They’ll probably call often on junior running back Jermar Jefferson, who averaged 98 yards rushing per game last year and scored four touchdowns against the Cougars.
Oregon State’s defensive standout is outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr., who drew two first-unit preseason All-Amercan nods.
This game, of course, will be unlike anything either team has experienced, thanks to protocols prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Most notably, no fans will be allowed in Reser Stadium.
The Beavers expect their routine to be different in another significant way. As a cost-cutting measure this season in the face of the pandemic, they’re dispensing with the major-college staple of spending Friday nights in a local hotel before home games.
“I almost think it’s a positive — guys would probably sleep their best in their own bed,” Smith said. “But it’s definitely different. Normally in a night game on a Saturday, you’re having additional walk-throughs, you’re having additional meetings, you’re having meals together. Where with COVID-19 and some of the protocols — it will be different.”
SEVEN COUGS HONORED — Three Washington State players drew first-unit honors Thursday as the Pac-12 announced its preseason all-league team.
Max Borghi was first-team as a running back and an all-purpose player, while offensive lineman Abe Lucas and placekicker Blake Mazza also made the top team.
Second-team honors went to linebacker Jahad Woods, and honorable mentions went to punter Oscar Draguicevich III, kickoff returner Travell Harris and offensive lineman Josh Watson.
