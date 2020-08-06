Weeks ago, the Clarkston High School main gym was in shambles after a night of historic flooding.
On Monday, it reopened fresh and gleaming with a rebuilt section, a new finish and a more dynamic aesthetic than ever.
“We had that huge rainstorm on a Saturday night,” Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson said. “We had a drain that overflowed on the ceiling and just happened to come right down to the floor, and so with that, we had to redo our floor. Both gyms actually — the main gym and the auxiliary gym. That much water in that amount of time is a disaster for a gym floor when it gets in there.”
When Clarkston principal Doug LaMunyan got there on Monday, “he got called by one of our teachers,” Wilson said. “They said, ‘Hey, there’s some water damage.’”
The administration seized the opportunity not only to repair the damage, but improve on what had been there before. The school contracted Oregon-based Northwest Hardwoods to replace damaged wood, refinish surfaces and redecorate the facility.
“The main gym is where they focused, because it had the artwork in it,” incoming Clarkston volleyball coach Marie Huffman said. “They had to cut out a section and replace it with some wood, and then they finished it up. It all happened not too long ago, so they really got to work fast.”
“We decided as an athletic department we were going to make it look a little nice, since you get one chance to make a legacy,” Wilson said. “Then we added the ‘C’ with the ‘Bantams’ on it through the 20-foot line. We stained the keys. It looks pretty cool to stain instead of painting it. … Our floor was pretty generic and pretty vanilla, so we just added that to make it look sharp and get some pride and we really liked it — actually really love it.”
Clarkston’s fall sports season has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the gyms still will see use this semester for offseason practices and physical education classes before competitive sports resume in December. Members of the athletic department predict a warm reception for the new look.
“It lightens up the gym a lot,” Huffman said.
“It’s pretty exciting news,” Wilson said. “It’s pretty exciting for the community and for our fans and for the kids.
“I heard from other people that that gym hasn’t been redone like that for 35 to 40 years, so when you’re leaving a legacy, that’s pretty important. Leave something cool in your legacy.”
Wendt may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com.