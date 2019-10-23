MOSCOW — In a seesaw five-set 4A District II prep volleyball semifinal, Moscow overcame visiting Sandpoint to earn a berth to the title game.
The 24-26, 25-13, 25-17, 18-25, 15-8 victory improved the Bears’ season record to 15-7.
Makayla Gilkey compiled 13 kills and three blocks for Moscow, while teammates Morgan Claus and Izzy Burns struck 10 kills apiece. Peyton Claus provided 34 assists and Ellie Randall made 13 digs.
“This is a good group of girls that have that never-give-up attitude,” said Moscow coach Toni Claus. “I never have doubted them — I know they’re going to turn it around at some point they just have that never-give-up attitude.”
Moscow travels to regular-season league champion Lakeland’s home court in Rathdrum for the district championship game, which will be played Thursday at 6 p.m.
Pullman stays perfect in GNL
PULLMAN — Pullman defeated East Valley 25-20, 15-25, 25-18, 25-23 in a Great Northern League contest to move to 11-0 in the conference and 12-2 overall.
Leading the Greyhounds were Addie Hawes (40 assists, four aces, 10 digs), Mikayla Uhlenkott (26 kills, nine digs) and Mia Ohki (16 digs).
Knights sally forth to final
Logos beat Deary 25-19, 28-26, 25-16 in an Idaho 1A Division II District II semifinal to move into the title match against Kendrick today at 7:30 p.m. back at the Activity Center.
The winner clinches a berth to State, and the loser moves to a play-in match Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
The Knights were led by Lucia Wilson (six kills, three aces), Kirstin Wambeke (five kills, 12 digs) and Marilea Canul (21 digs).
“They’re a tough team,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said. “It was hard going the whole time and back and forth the whole way.”
Orofino nears district title
GENESEE — Straight-sets victories over Grangeville and St. Maries put the Orofino Maniacs within one game of a 2A Central Idaho district title.
Orofino bested the Bulldogs by scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 to secure a spot in the final round of the double elimination tourney, then beat St. Maries 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 in the opening game of a best-of-three final series.
Grangeville’s season has concluded with a final record of 9-8.
“I’m proud of our girls,” said Bulldogs coach Pat Sullivan. “We had a winning season, and I just want to thank all of our seniors for their effort. They did a very classy job of representing our community and our school this year.”
Grangeville seniors Megan Bashaw, Hayden Hill, Sydney Rylaarsdam, JaKaili Norman, Colby Canaday and Paige Layman played the final game of their high school careers.
For Orofino (8-9), Trinity Teal totaled 22 kills and eight aces on the day. Teammate Sydnie Zwina struck four aces and four kills against Grangeville. Against St. Maries, Brigid Hill provided the Maniacs with 13 digs and Kaycee Hudson had seven kills.
“All the team came out ready to play and ready to win tonight,” said Orofino coach Heidi Summers. “We were big at the net in both games.”
The Maniacs and the Lumberjacks play a rematch today at 5 p.m. An Orofino win in that contest would seal the championship, while a St. Maries win would send the teams to a deciding contest at 7 p.m.
Lapwai lays Prairie low
Lapwai won the consolation bracket of the 1A Division I District II tournament in a back-and-forth five-setter against Prairie of Cottonwood.
The 25-21, 14-25, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12 victory improved the Wildcats’ record to 9-11 and advanced them to Regional crossover competition. Prairie is done for the season.
Lapwai’s Lauren Gould racked up 11 kills, while KC Lussoro mustered 23 assists and Shaylee Bisbee made 20 digs.
“They gave us a really good game, and we got frustrated with ourselves,” said Lapwai coach Ada Marks. “Overall, it was the determination from my girls. They never gave up.”
The Wildcats return to action against Wallace on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Post Falls.
Pirates whip Wildcats
COLTON — Visiting Pomeroy remained unbeaten in Southeast 1B League play after a straight sets defeat of Colton.
The 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 victory improved the Pirates to 19-2 overall and 10-0 in league.
Leading Pomeroy in kills and blocks was Maddy Dixon with 14 and four respectively. Teammate Alyssa Wolf had 10 digs.
For Colton, Josie Schultheis made 18 digs and Rylee Vining provided 17 assists.
“I was glad to see us fight through some adversity and come away with the league win on the road,” said Pomeroy coach Amy Smith.
Blackhawks down Bantams
Cheney beat Clarkston 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 26-24, 15-10 on Think Pink night at Kramer Gym despite the Bantams holding match point, 24-23, in the fourth game.
“Just couldn’t get the big points at the end of (sets) four and five when we needed them,” coach Adam Van Vogt said. “But I thought we battled really well.”
The Bantams (9-12, 2-8) were led by Katie Kaufman (12 kills, 11 digs, six aces), Ashlyn Wallace (25 assists, seven digs), Maggie Ogden (nine kills, six blocks) and Drew Kaufman (seven kills, 15 digs)
JV — Cheney def. Clk 2-1
C — Clk def. Cheney 2-0
Freshmen — Clk def. Cheney 2-0
Bengals’ bid foiled
POST FALLS — Lewiston volleyball’s season ended with a five-set defeat by Post Falls in the second round of Regionals.
The final scores were 25-21, 23-25, 15-25, 25-22, 15-8.
Julia Dickeson led the Bengal offense with 14 kills and 17 blocks, while Megan Halstead supplied 34 assists and Morgan Moran managed 22 digs on the defensive line.
“It was a heartbreaking loss, but it was a battle all evening,” said Lewiston coach Mandi Hare. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
GIRLS’ SOCCEREast Valley 2, Pullman 0
PULLMAN — Visiting East Valley scored once in each half to defeat the Greyhounds in Great Northern League play.
Goalkeeper Hallie McDougle had nine saves for Pullman (0-14, 0-10).
“She’s now been a goalie for six weeks almost and she’s improved dramatically,” coach Doug Winchell said of McDougle. “She’s making a lot better decisions. She’s done quite well.”
East Valley 1 1—2
Pullman 0 0—0
EV — Angel Denke, 8th
EV — Denise Cousins, 64th
Shots — EV 19, Pullman 9
Saves — EV: Green 7, Pullman: McDougle 9
Cheney 2, Clarkston 1
Emerson Snyder scored at the end of the opening half to put Clarkston first on the board, but visiting Cheney notched two goals in the second half to take the Great Northern League victory.
“We played a little inconsistent throughout the match today, but we feel like Cheney is definitely a team we can beat,” said Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse. “Hopefully we see them playoffs.”
Goalkeeper Erika Pickett had 14 saves for the Bantams (5-8-1, 3-7).
Cheney 0 2 — 2
Clarkston 1 0 — 1
Clarkston — Emerson Snyder, 40th
Cheney — Makenna Benson (Kailey Estrellado), 57th
Cheney — Makenna Benson, 65th
Shots — Cheney 16, Clarkston 6
Saves — Cheney: Sydney Reagan 5, Clarkston: Erika Pickett 14