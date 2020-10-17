SANDPOINT — Parker Pettit found Cody Newhart for two long touchdown passes in the second half as the Sandpoint Bulldogs stunned the Moscow Bears 31-21 in a Class 4A Inland Empire League game Friday at War Memorial Stadium.
The loss by the Bears (3-1, 1-1) snaps their three-game winning streak to open the season. It also leaves in doubt Moscow’s hopes of making the postseason. However, things do look OK for the Bears. Even if Moscow doesn’t win the IEL outright, it currently is in position to make the tournament as an at-large seed since the Bears entered the week No. 7 in the latest MaxPreps rankings. Under this year’s playoff format, there will be 12 teams predetermined based on district representation and four at-large berths determined by MaxPreps rankings. The IEL only has one automatic bid into the tournament. Moscow still could win a piece of the IEL title next week as the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) play at Lakeland (2-3, 0-1).
Gerrit Cox also had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Sandpoint, which couldn’t get anything going on offense in the first half.
Isaiah Murphy ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns, and Jonah Elliss finished with 10 catchdes for 133 yards for the Bears.
With Moscow up 14-7, Pettit found Newhart on a screen for a 75-yard touchdown with 4:56 left in the third quarter for the tying score.
After Elek Christoferson kicked a field goal to put Sandpoint up 17-14, the Bulldogs got a quick three-and-out but were backed up at their own 8-yard line. Howeves, Newhart got past the Moscow secondary and Pettit found him for a 92-yard touchdown and a 10-point Sandpoint edge early in the fourth quarter.
Cox then added a 47-yard scoring run. Murphy countered with a touchdown run from a yard out for the final margin.
Pettit was 14-of-20 passing for 309 yards and interception. Newhart caught eight passes for 267 yards.
Murphy opened the scoring with an 18-yard run for the Bears, but the point-after attempt was blocked. It stayed 6-0 Moscow at halftime.
Cox’s first touchdown run — from 25 yards out — pushed Sandpoint to the lead early in the third, but Joey Pattinson put the Bears back out in front later in the quarter when he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Chad Redinger, the two time league offensive MVP. Redinger’s 2-point conversion run put Moscow up by 7.
Redinger finished 17-of-43 passing for 187 yards with two interceptions.
Moscow 0 6 8 7—21
Sandpoint 0 0 14 17—31
Second Quarter
Moscow — Isaiah Murphy 18 run (kick blocked).
Third Quarter
Sandpoint — Gerrit Cox 25 run (Elek Christoferson kick).
Moscow — Joey Pattinson 3 pass from Chad Redinger (Redinger run).
Sandpoint — Cody Newhart 75 pass from Parker Pettit (Christoferson kick).
Fourth Quarter
Sandpoint — Christoferson 22 field goal.
Sandpoint — Newhart 92 pass from Pettit (Christoferson kick).
Sandpoint — Cox 47 run (Christoferson kick).
Moscow — Murphy 1 run (Cody Isakson kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Moscow: Murphy 15-78, Leon Hutton 3-12, Jonah Ellis 2-7, Chad Redinger 2-2, Preston Bielenberg 1-4. Sandpoint: Cox 12-111, Braden Kappen 6-53, Pettit 7-65, Elijah Larson 1-0.
PASSING — Moscow: Redinger 17-43-2-187. Sandpoint: Pettit 14-20-1-309.
RECEIVING — Moscow: Ellis 10-133, Jamari Simpson 2-11, Murphy 2-5, Dylan Decker 1-30, Leon Hutton 1-5, Joey Pattison 1-3. Sandpoint: Newhart 8-267, Max Theilbahr 1-15, Kappen 1-12, Elijah Larson 1-6, Aerie Vandenburg 1-2.