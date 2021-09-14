HIGH SCHOOLS
MOSCOW — The Moscow girls’ soccer team scored early and often Monday to zap Lakeland 6-0 in a 4A Inland Empire match.
The only senior on the Moscow squad, Angela Lassen, scored twice in the second half and just missed out on a hat trick.
Megan Poler added two goals and Moscow (3-4-1) scored four times in a 13 minute period to pull away.
“We played a lot of younger girls and they all played great,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “With Lassen being our only senior it was nice for her to get her moment.”
Lakeland 0 0 — 0
Moscow 2 4 — 6
Moscow — Megan Poler, 5th
Moscow — Rory Mayer, 12th
Moscow — Poler, 49th
Moscow — Hannah Spaulding, 53rd
Moscow — Angela Lassen, 56th
Moscow — Lassen, 62nd
Shots — Lakeland 4, Moscow 17
Saves — Lakeland 3, Moscow 3
Clarkston 2, Ferris 1
SPOKANE — The Clarkston Bantams finished a busy stretch of action with a nonconference win against Ferris.
The Bantams (2-2) played their fourth game in seven days and showed no wear as all three goals came in the second half.
In the second half the scoring came quickly as Johanna Schnatterle got Clarkston on the board in the 45th minute. Isabelle Wright tied it up a minute later for Ferris.
The game-winning goal came in the 63rd minute off the boot of Rebecca Skinner.
“Ferris is a much bigger school but we did what we need to do to win,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “Special shoutout to Claire Teasley as she has been putting on a clinic this season.”
Erika Pickett was again strong at the net, saving 15 of the 16 shots that came her way.
Clarkston 0 2 — 2
Ferris 0 1 — 1
Clarkston — Johanna Schnatterle ,45th
Ferris — Isabelle Wright, 46th
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 63rd
Shots — Clarkston 8 Ferris 16
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 15, Ferris: Abbie Scott 7
Pullman 9, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — Seven Greyhounds scored as Pullman routed Rogers in a nonleague game.
“We preach pretty heavily about getting an early goal,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “It certainly takes pressure off of you when you do that.”
Pullman (3-1) did just that as Audrey Pitzer scored in the second minute and the Greyhounds never looked back.
Hannah James and Ari Moreno both scored two goals each in a game in which Pullman did not allow a shot on goal.
“We had a lot of time and space to play and we took advantage of our scoring opportunities,” Winchell said.
Rogers 0 0 — 0
Pullman 6 3 — 9
Pullman — Audrey Pitzer, 2nd
Pullman — Hannah James (Amelia Cobos), 11th
Pullman — Keely Franklin, 20th
Pullman — Ari Moreno, 24th
Pullman — Moreno, 32nd
Pullman — Alene Itani, 35th
Pullman — James (Elise French), 41st
Pullman — Ava Petrino (James), 44th
Pullman — Sehra Singh (Meg Limburg), 74th
Shots — Rogers 0, Pullman 17
Saves — Rogers: Skylar Thorton 8; Pullman: Lillian Cobos 0.
BOYS’/COED SOCCEROrofino 3, Grangeville 1
OROFINO — After a scoreless first half, the Orofino coed soccer team scored three goals in an eight-minute span to defeat Grangeville.
The win gave Orofino its first win since 2019.
Connor Potratz assisted on the opening goal and then scored one of his own in the form of a penalty kick.
Jorge Santos-Lopez controlled the ball and forced Grangeville to foul twice in the box for two penalty kicks for Orofino.
“Really proud of our team effort and constant improvement,” Orofino coach Jim Hill said.
In the final minutes, Orofino was assessed one yellow card and Grangevill was given a yellow and red card.
Grangeville 0 1—1
Orofino 0 3— 3
Orofino — Jase Anderson (Connor Potratz), 50th
Orofino — Connor Potratz (penalty kick), 55th
Orofino — Harrison Gray, 58th
Grangeville — Ty Zechmann, 70th
Shots — Grangeville 9, Orofino 15
Saves — Grangeville 5, Orofino 2
Pullman Chr. 2, Classical 2
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Pullman Christian rallied from a two-goal deficit to score a pair of goals late in a tie with Classical Christian.
Pullman Christian (2-0-1) trailed 2-0 at halftime and took until the final five minutes to find the back of the goal.
Kaden Schlueter got the Eagles on the scoreboard with a penalty kick in the 75th minute and a Shane Schaffer goal equalized it three minutes later. Kyle Grealson assisted on the Schaffer goal.
“We played much better in the second half,” Pullman Christian coach Sean Dinius said. “We kind of snuck away with a tie.”
Dinius credited the comeback to his team’s mental toughness.
VOLLEYBALLLoggers stay unbeaten
DEARY — Kaylen Hadaller played strong in the back row as Potlatch remained undefeated with a straight-set volleyball victory against Deary in a nonleague match.
Hadaller had seven digs and was 7-for-7 at the service line with three aces. “Strong performance by our libero (Hadaller) tonight,” coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
Jordan Reynolds went 14-for-14 serving and collected two aces, four blocks and six kills.
Josie Larson assisted on 22 points and Olivia Wise had nine kills for the Loggers (6-0).
Wildcats defeat CV
KOOSKIA — Lauren Gould reached double-digit aces as Lapwai won in four sets in a Whiteine League Division I match versus Clearwater Valley.
Gould recorded 10 aces and had 15 assists and Soa Moliga added 13 assists.
Krisalyn Bisbee also had a solid match for Lapwai, racking up eight kills and seven aces.
“Overall we came out really confident and strong,” coach Sequoia Dance Leighton said. “The middle really strived at the net and the girls covered a lot of court on defense.”
The Wildcats won 25-12, 25-10, 24-26, 25-10 and are now 2-2 on the season.
Panthers top Colton
COLTON — Asotin stayed undefeated in with a straight-set win in a nonleague match against Colton.
The Panthers won 25-22, 25-17, 25-20.
“We didn’t play up to our potential tonight,” Panthers coach Josie Johnsen said. “We were a little quiet on the court and made a lot of small errors and too many free points were given to the other team.”
Makayla Wheeler had five digs and two aces. Kayla Pain had four kills and Haylee Appleford had eight assists.
“We always find a way to battle our way back and that’s what I love most about this team,” Johnsen said. “They have determination and it’s going to take them far.”
Troy sweeps Prairie
TROY — Nicole Hunter served 17 straight points in the first set for Troy, which stayed undefeated in Whitepine League Division I action with a win against Prairie.
Troy (8-3, 5-0) won 25-5, 25-15, 25-13, with Isabelle Raasch tallying 27 assists.
Bosco gets past Nezperce
NEZPERCE — Jade Prigge served 12 points in a row, three of them aces, as St. John Bosco fought past Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II match featuring wide momentum swings.
The scores were 24-26, 25-11, 25-8, 21-25, 15-13.
Julia Wassmuth tallied seven consecutive service points for the Patriots (3-2, 1-2), and Sarah Waters had five aces.
Bosco coach Jamie Johnson said the verdict could have gone either way.
Pullman Chr. beats Classical
POST FALLS — Saiph Berg’s serving helped Pullman Christian to a straight-set win against Classical Christian.
Berg recorded eight aces and 13 assists in a 25-20, 25-10, 25-13 win.
Anna Fitzgerald collected nine kills and had two digs to help Pullman Christian (4-0) stay undefeated.
Annie Goetze filled up the stat sheet with seven kills, two aces, two blocks and a dig.