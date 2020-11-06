MOSCOW — Rewind two months, and it’s hard to imagine a Moscow football team relegated to playing an intramural season would later find itself in the second round of the Idaho Class 4A playoffs.
It’s unfamiliar territory for a Bears team that hasn’t been in this situation since before any of the current players were born. But it’s one that doesn’t surprise them either. Moscow plays at 7 p.m. today at Sandpoint.
“Obviously playing in November, that’s your goal — that’s every team’s goal when they start a season is to be playing postseason football,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “We’re exactly where we wanted to be, and now it’s all about: ‘Hey, just win and advance.’ That’s what it comes down to.”
After a rollercoaster season that included a shutdown because of the coronavirus, three consecutive wins to start and a loss to Sandpoint in their regular-season finale, the Bears rocked Jerome 45-7 in the first round of the state tournament Oct. 30, playing more than 400 miles from home.
Now, Moscow (4-1) gets a rematch with Sandpoint (4-4), this time a mere two-hour drive north.
The Bulldogs won the first showdown 31-20 on Oct. 16, scoring every point in the second half to provide the only blemish to Moscow’s record.
Helbling said Sandpoint “bullied” Moscow, which was without running back Lane Hanson and had a banged-up starting quarterback in Chad Redinger. The Bulldogs benefited from a tough schedule that featured five games against Class 5A schools.
“I thought they got the best of us as far as physicality-wise,” Helbling said. “That’s something that we’ve talked about and something that we’re challenging our guys across the board (to fix).
“They’re gonna complete passes, they’re gonna make plays. It’s just about rallying the troops and playing the next play.”
That’s exactly what the Bears did two weeks later in Jerome.
Moscow forced six Tigers turnovers, ran the ball with purpose and found success through the air. The result was a first-round stomping of a team entering the tournament on a six-game winning streak.
It helped that Redinger recovered from a midseason knee injury and Hanson returned to the backfield. The senior running back missed 2½ games with a concussion suffered Oct. 2 against Lewiston.
In his first action in almost a month, Hanson racked up 111 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“You know, I’m a senior, so not playing — it killed me,” Hanson said. “And being back, it felt so good. It felt like a reward honestly. Just to have the pads back on, it felt like a blessing.”
Hanson was quick to give all the credit to the Moscow offensive line of Tyler Skinner, Micah Elliss, Preston Bielenberg and Kaden Kiblen.
“I just run the ball, they do everything else,” Hanson said. “...Those guys are the ones that actually allowed me to do well and score two touchdowns.”
Other big contributors on offense for the Bears included Redinger (245 passing yards, three touchdowns), receiver Jamari Simpson (two touchdowns) and tight end Jonah Elliss (67-yard receiving touchdown).
On defense, the Bears were able to pressure Jerome quarterback Dalan Thompson — something they struggled to do against Sandpoint quarterback Parker Pettit.
“I don’t think we recorded a sack,” Helbling said, “so our defensive front has got to play great, and we’ve got to find a way to make that quarterback uncomfortable back there.”
While Moscow coasted in its first-round win, Sandpoint’s victory came down to a last-second, 25-yard field goal by senior Elek Christoferson. The Bulldogs beat Hillcrest 30-27.
Helbling said the Bears want revenge, but it does no good to just say it. It comes down 11 players on each side under the Friday night lights.
“You gotta be at your ‘A’ game,” Helbling said. “This is playoff football — we’ve got to be striking on all cylinders on both sides of the ball.”
