GRANGEVILLE — Moscow football coach Phil Helbling planted the seeds for this in 2014, when he introduced a hurry-up offense into his team’s repertoire.
His vision — of a Bear offense piling up big numbers — came to fruition Friday, with Class 4A Moscow blowing out 2A Grangeville 41-0 in the season opener for both teams.
Moscow quarterback Chad Redinger accounted for six touchdowns — half of them with his feet — and finished with 324 passing yards, going 19-for-28. Receiver Ben Postell caught two of those scoring passes and finished with 84 yards on six receptions.
“Any time you can throw the ball up and you’ve got a (6-foot-5) guy who can go up and get the ball, that helps,” Helbling said.
Postell’s height came in handy on his team’s third score – a 27-yard touchdown pass he reeled in against single coverage down the left sideline. Redinger threw the ball up, and Postell easily out-leapt a shorter defensive back, who gave up at least six inches in height. That gave the Bears a 21-0 lead with 1:49 left in the first half.
Earlier in the drive, Postell caught a 16-yard reception on fourth down around midfield.
“I just think we never really gave up tonight,” Redinger said. “No matter what position we were in, we just fought.”
Grangeville appeared to pull within a score early in the second, when Bulldogs quarterback Tescher Harris completed a 56-yard scoring pass to Kyle Frei. But the touchdown was called back by a holding penalty.
SERENDIPITY
Moscow’s second score of the game was set up by a 40-yard pass Postell caught despite running the wrong route.
“That was a miscommunication,” Postell said. “I was supposed to run an out route, but it worked out in the end. Chad delivered a good ball and the line gave us time and we adapted and figured out what to do.”
Not long after Postell’s catch — on what appeared to be a go-route — Redinger capped a nine-play drive that started at the Bears’ 13-yard line with a 4-yard scoring run, giving Moscow a 14-0 lead with 9:58 left in the second quarter.
GAMBLES THAT PAID OFF
Late in the first half, Moscow went for it on fourth-and-5 from around midfield – and that gamble paid off with a 16-yard pass Postell caught to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, the Bears scored on Postell’s 27-yard catch.
On Moscow’s final scoring drive, the Bears converted on two fourth downs — the last of those a fourth-and-4. On that play, Redinger ran in a 14-yard score. He helped Moscow’s offense amass 377 yards in all.
“He’s got the ability to scramble and find people around him and make plays and that’s what it’s all about,” Helbling said. “I’m very happy obviously with our execution tonight and what we did.”
A GROUP EFFORT DEFENSIVELY
Leading Moscow’s defense, Logan Shears had seven tackles (five of them solo), Brandon Suquet added 4.5 tackles and Jonah Elliss had four tackles (three solo).
“It’s fun to see,” Helbling said. “We’ve put in a lot of work and this is probably the best group of guys I’ve had, as far as work in the off-season.”
GRANGEVILLE’S PERSPECTIVE
Grangeville coach Jeff Adams called the loss the worst of his career, but added a hopeful note: His team, he recalled, lost in similar fashion to Moscow, though not by shutout, in 2015. Grangeville went on to win the Idaho Class 2A state title that year.
2018 REVIEW
Grangeville and Moscow qualified for the postseason last year, with Moscow losing in the opening round of the 4A playoffs and Grangeville making it to the 2A semifinals.
Moscow 7 14 13 7—41
Grangeville 0 0 0 0-0
Moscow – Chad Redinger 2 run (Ben Postell kick)
Moscow – Redinger 4 run (Postell kick)
Moscow – Postell 27 pass from Redinger (Postell kick)
Moscow – Postell 30 pass from Redinger (Postell kick)
Moscow – Jonah Elliss 81 pass from Redinger (pass failed)
Moscow – Redinger 14 run (Postell kick)
