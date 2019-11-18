Moscow High swim coach Jody Rash said she waited until the last moment to decide who represented the Bears in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay final at the Idaho Class 4A state meet.
“I literally made the final decision on the relay team about 10 minutes before they swam,” Rash said. “And every single one of them supported that.
“There was absolutely 100 percent agreement and when those four boys swam the relay, it was a victory for the entire team.”
The team members Rash chose for the final — Ethan Baird, Micah Wolbrecht, Isaac Pimentel and Simon Miura — won the title in a class record time of 1 minute, 37.07 seconds, breaking the previous mark by 0.72. For that, online readers voted the quartet the Prep Athletes of the Week.
“We do everything together,” Rash said. “You may swim by yourself in that lane, but it is a team sport, hands down, 150 percent.
“None of this can happen alone. It is absolutely a team effort.”
A day earlier, to qualify the relay for the final, the Bears used an almost entirely different set of swimmers: Jonah Cousins, Hayden Buehler, Reid Johnson and Pimentel.
The latest nominees for Prep Athlete of the Week can be found on 2B.