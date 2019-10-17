SANDPOINT — The Moscow girls’ soccer team’s season ended in the Idaho Class 4A District I-II tournament title match with a 3-0 loss to Sandpoint on Wednesday. The Bears finished with a 7-5-3 record and set program records for wins, goals (40) and assists (28).
Chloe Baker had 11 saves for the Bears against Sandpoint, but Moscow trailed 2-0 at the half.
“We had our opportunities, just didn’t finish them,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said. “It was still a great effort and a great game to see where we’re building our program to.
“I think if I wouldn’t have had a formation change, we probably would have had a better result.”
Davis said he felt like Moscow’s program was “moving in a great direction.”
“This team has hopefuly shown that Moscow soccer is on the rise and is going to be doing some great things.”
VOLLEYBALLOrofino serves up a win
OROFINO — Orofino’s Trinity Teel chalked up eight aces and boosted her team to a six-point run in the second game of the Maniacs’ four-set defeat of Lapwai.
The scores were 23-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21.
“Serving strong — I think that was our key tonight,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said.
As a team, Orofino compiled 15 aces. Offensively, Brigid Hill led the Maniacs with seven kills on their senior night, during which Orofino put on a “Dig for a Cure” night to raise funds for the Clearwater Valley Hospital and the ICARE cancer assistance and recovery project.
Pullman sweeps Cheney
PULLMAN — Pullman swept Cheney in a Great Northern League dual, winning 27-28 in girls’ competition and 27-30 in boys’ competition. The Greyhounds’ Eliason Kabasenche finished first in the boys’ race in a time of 17:07.
GIRLS
Top 3 Greyhounds — 2, Kylie Franklin, 21:42. 3, Nicole Jones, 21:47. 5, Kelli Heim, 21:53.
BOYS
Top 3 Greyhounds — 1, Eliason Kabasenche, 17:07. 5, Asher Cousins, 18:19. 6, Isaac Acosta, 18:51.
CROSS COUNTRYBantams fall to West Valley
MILLWOOD, Wash. — Clarkston’s boys fell to West Valley 15-44 while the Bantams’ girls had only one competitor and did not score as a team in a Great Northern League dual at Millwood Park. Clarkston’s top individual finish was on the boys’ side by Mark Tadzhimatov. The freshman got sixth in a time of 18:36.
“Mark’s been doing really well this season,” Clarkston coach Linda Brossard said.
GIRLS
Top 3 Bantams — 11, Mia Bunce, 24:38.
BOYS
Top 3 Bantams — 6, Tadzhimatov, 18:36. 7, Joseph Phillips, 18:47. 8, Gabe Lopez, 18:53.